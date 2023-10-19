Breaking News

Just Stop Oil bid to block first migrants from returning to Bibby Stockholm barge

Just Stop Oil protesters stopped the coach trying to take migrants back to the Bibby Stockholm barge. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Asher McShane

Just Stop Oil protesters tried to block the first asylum seekers from returning to the Bibby Stockholm barge two months after it was evacuated after legionella was found on board.

The group unfurled a banner that read "No Prison Ships" and tried to halt the coach of migrants.

They managed to temporarily halt the coach, which had around 30 migrants on board.

The vehicle moved forward as the protesters pushed back against it before sitting down on the tarmac.

Just Stop Oil said the group were "repeatedly driven into, resulting in them leaving the carriageway for their own safety."

Two people were arrested.

A Just Stop Oil spokesman said: “We know that our government’s plan for new oil and gas is going to lead to more people being displaced from their homes. Forced from where they have lived for generations due to the actions of our failing politicians.

"People coming to the UK must be met with common humanity, and not housed in prison ships. This is a slide towards concentration camps and we will not let it happen, not on our watch. We are taking action today to show love and solidarity with all people coming to this country."

On the return of migrants to the barge, a Home Office spokesperson said: "The government is committed to ending the use of expensive hotels for asylum seekers.

"Moving asylum seekers into alternative accommodation sites, such like the Bibby Stockholm, is more affordable for taxpayers and more manageable for communities, with on-site healthcare and catering facilities.”

