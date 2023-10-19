Breaking News

British-Israeli Manchester United fan named as victim murdered by Hamas

Yonatan Rapoport (middle) was a big Manchester United fan. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

A British-Israeli father-of-two has named as a victim of Hamas' massacre in Israel, which killed 'at least' seven British nationals.

Yonatan Rapoport, known to his friends as Yoni, leaves behind two children, Yosefi and Aluma.

He was known to be a massive Manchester United fan.

Yoni was planning to go to his team's game for the first time with his son next month.

Yahel, left, has been killed while her mother died in Hamas's attack and sister Noiya is missing. Picture: Handout

The UK Government has said at least seven British people were killed in Hamas' attacks on Israel on Saturday, October 7.

That includes a 13-year-old British girl, who was murdered after disappearing during Hamas' attack in southern Israel

Yahel had vanished after terrorists attacked Be'eri. Her mother Lianne was killed while her sister Noiya, 16, and her Israeli father Eli are still missing.

Jake Marlowe was working security at the Nova festival, one of Hamas's principal targets, when he was killed.

Nathanel Young, 20, a serving member of the Israeli military, also died in the attack.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up in Glasgow, was killed, while the sister of photographer Dan Darlington said he was murdered in southern Israel.

Benjamin Trakeniski, 32, who was part of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), helped evacuate people from Be'eri, one of the worst hit communities near the Gaza Strip, as gunmen rampaged through.

He was killed during the fighting after driving down from his base with comrades.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the terrorists' rampage while almost 200 were taken hostage.