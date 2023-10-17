British girl, 13, who disappeared in Hamas attack has been murdered, family say, while sister, 16, still missing

17 October 2023, 09:01 | Updated: 17 October 2023, 09:56

Yahel, left, has been killed while her mother died in Hamas's attack and sister Noiya is missing
Yahel, left, has been killed while her mother died in Hamas's attack and sister Noiya is missing. Picture: Handout

By Will Taylor

A 13-year-old British girl has been murdered after disappearing during Hamas's massacre in southern Israel, her family has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yahel had vanished after terrorists attacked Be'eri. Her mother Lianne was killed while her sister Noiya, 16, and her Israeli father Eli are still missing.

Their surnames have not been released.

It was confirmed yesterday that the two sisters were missing and were feared to be held by Hamas.

Relatives previously described Yahel as "funny" and a girl who enjoyed singing and dancing.

Bristol-born Lianne's heartbroken British family had described her as "a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend who enriched the lives of all those lucky enough to have known and loved her" on Monday.

Read more: Attack on Gaza convoy that killed 70 'faked by Hamas', Israeli ambassador claims

Rishi Sunak confirmed on Monday that six Brits have been killed in the attack, which has sparked a war between Israel and Hamas. A further ten were believed to be missing and feared dead.

Five other British victims have been named since the attack.

Jake Marlowe was working security at the Nova festival, one of Hamas's principal targets, when he was killed.

Nathanel Young, 20, a serving member of the Israeli military, died in the attack.

Read more: Iran warns Israel of 'preemptive action' in chilling threat amid fears war with Hamas could escalate across Middle East

Bernard Cowan, who grew up in Glasgow, was killed, while the sister of photographer Dan Darlington said he was murdered in southern Israel.

Benjamin Trakeniski, 32, who was part of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), helped evacuate people from Be'eri, one of the worst hit communities near the Gaza Strip, as gunmen rampaged through.

He was killed during the fighting after driving down from his base with comrades.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the terrorists' rampage while almost 200 were taken hostage.

Hamas has now released a hostage video - its first since it unleashed a massacre - showing 21-year-old Mia Shem appeal for her release.

Speaking in Hebrew, Shem, who was abducted from the Nova festival, said she was being taken care of but pleaded: "Get us out as fast as possible."

Israel has retaliated to the attacks by vowing to end Hamas's capability to harm its civilians. The country's military is poised to assault Gaza city on the ground after bombarding the strip with air strikes.

It has told about a million people to flee to the south of the strip so as to minimise civilian casualties and prevent Hamas from using them as human shields.

There are calls for Egypt to open the Rafah crossing at its border with Gaza so humanitarian supplies can help those trapped in the strip, who have been left without water and power after Israel cut it off.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Model Tabby Brown has died aged 38, with tributes pouring in for the model and reality tv star

Playboy model and reality tv star Tabby Brown who dated Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli dies aged 38

Russia Ukraine War

Russia sends more units to attack eastern Ukrainian city, analysts say

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Armed groups in Lebanon clash with Israeli forces near border

Shem said she is being taken care of but pleaded to come home

'I want to go home': Israeli woman, 21, kidnapped from festival pleads for release as Hamas posts first hostage video

Eco mob climbs five star London hotel at Greta Thunberg protest

Greta Thunberg joins eco-protest outside energy conference as activists scale five-star London hotel

Israel Palestinians

Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as efforts made to break deadlock on aid

Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely speaks to LBC

Palestinian 'river to the sea' chant is a call for ethnic cleansing, Israeli ambassador says after demonstrations

Exclusive
Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Israel ambassador to UK tells LBC 'Hamas is to blame' for lack of water and power in Gaza

Belgium Road Safety

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh elected to International Olympic Committee

Exclusive
The Israeli ambassador said the Gaza convoy attack was 'fake news'.

Attack on Gaza convoy that killed 70 'faked by Hamas', Israeli ambassador claims

APTOPIX Poland Elections

Poland’s three opposition parties poised for power, final election results show

India Same Sex Marriage

India’s supreme court refuses to legalise same-sex marriages

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family will today appeal the demolition notice.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family appeals order to demolish 'unauthorised' spa pool in planning permission row

Belgium Shooting

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

Iran has warned Israel of 'preemptive action'

Iran warns Israel of 'preemptive action' in chilling threat amid fears war with Hamas could escalate across Middle East

Brazil Record Low Amazon

Major Amazon tributary reaches record low as drought takes hold

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met police now takes well over 2 hours to respond to certain 999 calls

Met Police blasted for 'slow' response times as force takes two hours to respond to shoplifting and mugging 999 calls
The mayor of Brussels Phillippe Close said "it would appear that the suspect has been neutralised".

Police shoot terror suspect at Brussels cafe in manhunt for 'Isis' gunman who killed two Swedish football fans
Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death. His mother remains in hospital

'Mom, I'm fine': Last words of Muslim boy, 6, stabbed to death as hundreds of mourners gather for funeral
The football match was abandoned after the killings

'ISIS gunman' on the run after two football fans gunned down in streets of Belgium sparking huge manhunt
The patient woke up in the hospital hours later

Woman, in her 50s, who 'woke up hours after being declared dead' dies, police confirm

Belgium Shooting

Belgium raises terror alert to highest level after two shot dead in Brussels

Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday in show of support in war against Hamas

AP Poll Biden

President Joe Biden to visit Israel and Jordan for talks

Coleen Rooney said she was forced to expose the Wagatha Christie affair

'I wanted it to go away, but I had to battle on': Coleen Rooney says she was forced to expose 'Rebekah Vardy's leaks'
Poland Elections

Poland backs centrist opposition after eight years of nationalist rule

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit