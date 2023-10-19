James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live updates: Rishi Sunak visits Israel as he pledges to stand against the evil of terror
19 October 2023, 10:05
Rishi Sunak is visiting Israel in a show of support for the country in its war with Hamas.
He is meeting with the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is set to raise the need for innocent people trapped in Gaza to be allowed to flee.
Touching down in Tel Aviv, he said: "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always."
His visit comes just after Joe Biden's. The US president had arrived in the immediate aftermath of a blast said to have killed hundreds of people at a hospital in Gaza, though he said it appeared to have been carried out by the "other team".
Israel said it did not bomb the hospital, instead blaming Islamic Jihad, another terror group in Gaza, for causing the blast after a rocket malfunctioned.
British-Israeli father confirmed dead in Hamas attack
A British-Israeli national has been confirmed as a victim of the Hamas massacre.
Yonatan Rapoport, a father-of-two, was killed in the attack on Be'eri, one of the worst-hit communities in southern Israel.
Yonatan was described as a fan of Manchester United who had been hoping to travel to Old Trafford with his son next month.
It would have been his son's first game there.
Sunak embraces Israeli president
The PM posted a photo of himself with Israel's president Isaac Herzog as the two met and discussed humanitarian aid for Gaza
Israeli president agrees with Sunak that innocent Palestinians must get help
Rishi Sunak has met with Israel's president Isaac Herzog.
The two agreed that Palestinians should get access to aid.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Israel today.
"He expressed his personal condolences for the horrific loss of life in Israel as a result of Hamas’ terrorism.
"He reiterated that the UK stands in solidarity with Israel and firmly believes in the country’s right to self-defence in line with international law.
"The Prime Minister and President Herzog agreed on the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support to ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering.
"The Prime Minister welcomed yesterday’s announcement that Israel would not stop aid from entering Gaza. He expressed his sincere hope that further progress could be made on delivering crucial food, water and medicine.
"The Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to President Herzog for the support Israel has provided to British nationals caught up in the attacks, including to the families of those who have been taken hostage.
"The leaders agreed to continue working tirelessly to secure their release. The Prime Minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end."
Israel has shut off power to the Gaza strip and ordered about a million people to evacuate to the south ahead of an expected ground invasion.
But it has faced calls to ensure innocent people have access to help and there are hopes substantial aid can enter via the crossing with Egypt.
Palestine stage at Cenotaph 'a disgrace'
A pro-Palestine protest camp that was set up next to the Cenotaph was a "disgrace", the security minister has said.
Tom Tugendhat spoke of his upset at seeing the memorial to the country's war dead after a stage was set up by it.
Sunak visits relatives of hostages
Rishi Sunak has met with the families of those kidnapped by Hamas.
It's thought the terrorists have captured about 200 people, who are believed to be held across Gaza.
The PM said he is determined to get them released as he posted a photo of himself embracing a relative.
Rishi Sunak says he stands with Israel against terror
Rishi Sunak landed in Israel on Thursday morning as he told Israel he stands by the state against terror.