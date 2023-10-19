Live

Live updates: Rishi Sunak visits Israel as he pledges to stand against the evil of terror

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel for talks. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak is visiting Israel in a show of support for the country in its war with Hamas.

He is meeting with the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is set to raise the need for innocent people trapped in Gaza to be allowed to flee.

Touching down in Tel Aviv, he said: "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always."

His visit comes just after Joe Biden's. The US president had arrived in the immediate aftermath of a blast said to have killed hundreds of people at a hospital in Gaza, though he said it appeared to have been carried out by the "other team".

Israel said it did not bomb the hospital, instead blaming Islamic Jihad, another terror group in Gaza, for causing the blast after a rocket malfunctioned.

