Hunt for knifeman after Uber driver stabbed and two women followed in late night pursuit in south London

23 November 2023, 20:36 | Updated: 23 November 2023, 20:42

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, with a slim build and short blond hair.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Police have launched an urgent appeal for a man after two women were followed and an Uber driver stabbed, in three separate incidences in November.

On Friday, 17 November, a woman was walking on Sisters Avenue, Wandsworth at around 4am when she noticed a man following her.

As he drew closer, the woman shouted, which drove the man away; he had a knife.

The second incident took place two days later in Sumburgh Road, Ballham, at around 1:40am.

A woman was grabbed by a man but she escaped.

On Thursday, 23 November, at 12:20am, an Uber driver was stabbed twice in the chest on Nightingale Lane in Clapham.

The driver has since been released from the hospital as his injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

He was seen with a knife.
From the description, officers have linked this suspect to other offences.

At around 2:50am on 23 November, officers saw the suspect at Clapham Common, near the Holy Trinity Church, approaching women.

He was chased by officers and ran off in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

Just under two hours later, at 4:45am, the same officers recognised the man, who was using a red bascule.

Again, he was chased by officers who lost him on St John's Road, at the junction with Aliwal Road.

Anyone seeing this man should not approach him, but call 999 immediately.
The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, with a slim build and short blond hair.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan, from the South West Command Unit, said: "We are extremely concerned about this man and we need to find him as soon as possible.

"I am really concerned that he will commit further offences and I am asking anyone who knows him or has any information to call police. You can also call Crimestoppers and you do not have to give your name.

"We know this will cause community concern and we will be carrying out extra patrols at key times. If you have any information, please do not hesitate but call us straight away."

Two women were stalked by the suspect.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote CAD 754/17Nov.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone seeing this man should not approach him, but call 999 immediately.

