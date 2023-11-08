Leeds stabbing victim Alfie Lewis' family pay tribute to 'one-in-a-million' rapper who had the 'the biggest heart'

8 November 2023, 17:18

West Yorkshire Police has warned against speculation and for the public to respect the family.
West Yorkshire Police has warned against speculation and for the public to respect the family.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The family of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, who died after he was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds on Tuesday, have said he had the "biggest heart".

Alfie was attacked on St Margaret's Avenue in the Horsforth area of Leeds as children were leaving two nearby schools.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 pm to reports of an assault.

People living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.

On Wednesday, Alfie's family paid tribute to the teenager, who they called "Uncle Alfie".

The statement, issued through West Yorkshire Police, described how Alfie was a caring, bright and entertaining individual.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after police were called and he remains in custody.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after police were called and he remains in custody.

The family wrote: "I haven't got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

“Alfie you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie.

“We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you. You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever.

“Love you, Uncle Alfie.”

Alfie's family described the teenager as caring, loving and entertaining.
Alfie's family described the teenager as caring, loving and entertaining.

Friends of Alfie have paid tribute to him, calling him a "kind and thoughtful boy who had all of his friend’s best interests at heart."

Others added: "Fly high Alfie Lewis.

"You never deserved this, you were too good for this world".

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after police were called and he remains in custody.

A 16-year-old boy had also been arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening but has now been released without charge.

A teenage boy remains in custody.
A teenage boy remains in custody.

The scene remains in place and is to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.

The West Yorkshire Police has warned against speculation and for the public to respect the family.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Alfie’s family are absolutely devastated about his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected so that they can begin to grieve at what is clearly a very difficult and painful time for them.

"We fully appreciate that the murder of a child in these circumstances will cause concern in the community, and we are aware of various discussions and comments on social media.

"We would ask that people avoid unhelpful and often inaccurate speculation on social media which has the potential to cause unnecessary distress to the family and create issues that divert and distract the police response to this terrible incident.

"We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie’s tragic death.

"The exception to this is we would of course still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, which took place in a busy part of Horsforth, or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Poplincard or reference 13230618644 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

