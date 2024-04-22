Breaking News

Huw Edwards resigns from the BBC 'on medical advice'

Newsreader Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC on "medical advice", the corporation has said.

He has been off air since last July following newspaper reports claiming he paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

BBC spokesperson said: "Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC. After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

"The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don't believe it appropriate to comment further."

He was the BBC's most high-profile news anchor, often chosen to front coverage of major national events.

Mr Edwards has a history of mental ill health and has previously been treated for severe depression.

In February this year the BBC apologised to the parents of a young person at the centre of the claims.

The BBC launched a review after the scandal in July last year, and has admitted it should have acted more quickly.

Mr Edwards has not made any public statement directly addressing the allegations.

He was first named in a statement released by his wife which said he was suffering from “serious mental health issues” and after the claims emerged had suffered a “serious episode.”