Huw Edwards' wife names him as BBC presenter at centre of allegations over sexually explicit images

Huw Edwards. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The wife of newsreader Huw Edwards has named him as the BBC presenter at the centre of allegations over sending sexually explicit pictures to a teenager in return for cash.

Following days of intense speculation as to the identity of the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations, Vicky Flind said in a statement that she was speaking out on her husband's behalf.

Police said on Wednesday evening that there was no indication Mr Edwards had committed a criminal offence.

Ms Flind said her husband was "suffering from serious mental health issues" and receiving "in-patient hospital care".

"In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family," Ms Flind said.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children."

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years," his wife continued.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

A BBC spokesperson said: "We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We're grateful to them for completing this work at speed.

"The police had previously asked us to pause our fact-finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved."

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed.

"In reaching this decision, they have spoken to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant’s family, both via another police force.

"There is no further police action. As such, the Met has advised the BBC it can continue with its internal investigation.

"We are aware of media reporting of further allegations against the same individual."

Who is Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards is one of the most recognisable faces on British television, anchoring coverage of major national events and presenting the BBC's News At Ten.

The 61-year-old has fronted the flagship nightly news programme for the last 20 years, earning a reputation as a respected veteran broadcaster.

In four decades at the corporation, he has been among the broadcasting teams leading coverage of historical events including the late Queen's funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May this year.

Edwards, a married father-of-five, announced the late Queen's death on the BBC last September.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised by this article, for confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.