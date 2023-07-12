No information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed by BBC presenter, Met Police says

12 July 2023, 17:58

BBC HQ
BBC HQ. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

There is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed by an unnamed BBC presenter who was alleged to have sent explicit photos to a teenager, the Met Police has said.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed.

"In reaching this decision, they have spoken to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant’s family, both via another police force.

"There is no further police action. As such, the Met has advised the BBC it can continue with its internal investigation.

"We are aware of media reporting of further allegations against the same individual."

BBC
BBC. Picture: Getty

It continues: "No specific details or information about these allegations have been passed to us and therefore there is no police action at this time.

"Should evidence of criminality or safeguarding issues be identified at any point we would expect matters to be referred to the relevant police force."

Read More: Fourth person comes forward with allegations against unnamed BBC presenter at centre of 'explicit pictures scandal'

The Met Police previously asked the BBC to suspend its own internal investigation as it made its own enquiries, though no criminal investigation was launched.

The Sun originally reported that an unnamed BBC presenter allegedly sent explicit photos to a teenager, though a lawyer representing the young person said this was "rubbish".

