Huw Edwards' wife's statement in full: Vicky Flind speaks out about BBC star's mental health amid explicit photos claim

Vicky Flind, the wife of Huw Edwards, has confirmed that he is the presenter suspended by the BBC accused of paying a young person for explicit images.

Mr Edwards, who is in hospital with severe mental health issues, does not have a criminal case to answer, the police said on Wednesday evening.

He has not personally responded to the allegations, originally reported by the Sun, although a lawyer for the young person in question has said they are "rubbish".

Ms Flind said on Wednesday evening: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

