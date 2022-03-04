'I don't bite': Zelenskyy asks for a sit down with Putin after chilling warning to Ukraine

4 March 2022, 00:01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiation table
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiation table. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The president of Ukraine has called on Vladimir Putin to meet him to set up negotiations as he mocked the leader saying "I don't bite".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During a televised address to his nation Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Russian President to sit down with him at the negotiation table in a bid to bring the conflict to an end.

In his appeal Zelenskyy said: "Get off our land. You don't want to leave now? Then sit down with me at the negotiation table.

"I'm available. Sit. Just not 30 metres away like with Macron or Scholz etc. I am your neighbour. You don't need to keep me 30 metres away.

"I don't bite. I'm a normal bloke. Sit down with me and talk. What are you afraid of? We aren't threatening anyone, we're not terrorists, we aren't seizing banks and seizing foreign land."

He said it would be sensible to have talks, adding: "Any words are more important than shots."

Read more: Putin hails invasion 'success' and says Ukraine uses 'human shields' in bizarre address

Read more: 'Thousands' of Russians flee amid fears Putin will declare martial law after protests

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also criticised the West during his appearance, saying the world was too slow to offer support for his embattled country.

He once again implored western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to Russian warplanes.

But the UK, US and Nato allies have ruled out the move, which would see western militaries pitted directly against Russian forces.

Mr Zelenskyy said if the West remains reluctant to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, it should at least provide Kyiv with fighter jets.

His pleas for a meeting with Putin come after the Russian leader issued chilling words vowing to "seize the whole of Ukraine" warning the "worst is yet to come".

The UN human rights office confirmed its latest count of casualties in Ukraine since Russia's invasion last week has risen to 249 civilians killed and 553 injured.

Some 17 of those killed were children and 27 were women, the latest count found.

Read more: UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov

Read more: Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues

Today, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to embark on an "intensive day of diplomacy" in Brussels to "tighten the vice around Putin's war machine" following his "illegal, amoral and barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Truss will attend a series of meetings with foreign ministers from Nato, the G7 and EU, where she will seek agreement that the international community must "step up support for Ukraine", the Foreign Office said.

The ministers will also discuss cutting European dependency on Russian oil and gas, with the Foreign Secretary calling on her counterparts to "embrace reliable partners rather than be dependant and beholden on any one country".

Ahead of her trip, the Foreign Secretary said: "It is vital that the UK and our allies maintain a strong and united front against Russian aggression and act as one in support for Ukraine.

Read more: Ukrainian-born oligarch Mikhail Watford found dead in Surrey mansion

Read more: School children force fed Putin's propaganda as Russian media hides Ukraine truths

"That's why I'm in Brussels for one of the biggest days of diplomacy - we will work with fellow freedom-loving democracies to tighten the vice around Putin's war machine and signal our strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity."

Earlier on Thursday, at a press conference in Lithuania, Ms Truss stressed the need to "keep our foot on the gas" with economic measures against Russia.

The Foreign Secretary outlined the steps already taken by the UK, but said "we need to go further" by including all Russian banks in the ban from the Swift payment system and reducing dependency on hydrocarbons from Russia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Europe's biggest nuclear power plant engulfed in flames after Russian tank attack

Neighbour's say Mikhail Watford feared he was on Putin's hit list

Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'

People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard

Hundreds gather in Clapham Common to mark anniversary of Sarah Everard's death

ukraine queen

Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues

Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions

UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov

Gavin Williamson has been given a knighthood.

Backlash as Gavin Williamson awarded knighthood

More than 100 people in Scotland have signed up to fight in Ukraine's army

More than 100 Brits sign up to fight for Ukraine's 'international legion' against Russia

Boris Johnson is under pressure to act on oligarch's assets

UK under pressure to seize oligarchs' assets after French and Germans go after yachts

energy cap russia

Ukraine crisis could see energy price cap rise by £400 for UK households

Putin is feared to be preparing the introduction of martial law

'Thousands' of Russians flee amid fears Putin will declare martial law after protests

Supermarkets are under increasing pressure to change the name of the popular dish

Calls for supermarkets to change spelling of chicken 'Kiev' in solidarity with Ukraine

The blast happened off the port city of Odessa in Ukraine

Cargo ship sinks after explosion near Ukraine amid fears 'it struck sea mine'

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world

School children force fed Putin's propaganda as Russian media hides Ukraine truths

Exclusive
Taras Chaban drove across Europe to deliver much-needed supplies to Ukraine

LBC follows Ukrainian man's journey over Europe to help save his country

Andrew Parsons (left) of the International Paralympic Committee announced the change on Thursday

Russia and Belarus banned from Winter Paralympics in dramatic U-turn

People crowd into a railway station in Odesa. Inset: A Russian warship

Russian warships head towards Odesa amid fears of imminent attack on historic port

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Ex-police officer cleared of wanton endangerment over Breonna Taylor death
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic centre after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainians continue to resist as Russian troops advance on several fronts
Belgium Ukraine Tensions

Emmanuel Macron announces bid for second term as French president
A shelter construction covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

UN watchdog says Chernobyl staff facing moral exhaustion after Russian takeover
French President Emmanuel Macron (Francois Mori/AP)

France’s Emmanuel Macron to seek second term in April election
Talks in the Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, close to the Polish-Belarusian border, northward from Brest, Belarus (Maxim Guchek/AP)

Russia says further talks planned with Ukraine amid ‘mutual understanding’
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience (Luca Bruno/AP)

Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

A rocket fragment lies on the ground next to a building of Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Wednesday March 2 2022

Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port as they fight on multiple fronts
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by prosecution

Jurors weigh fate of officer fired after Breonna Taylor raid

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian refugee exodus exceeds one million in a week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch again

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police