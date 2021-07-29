'I made a mistake': Wayne Rooney apologises over hotel room snaps with three women

The Derby manager apologised for the images that had been shared. Picture: MI News & Sport /Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and club for pictures of him in a hotel room with young women that went viral on social media over the weekend.

The 35-year-old said he "made a mistake" but felt he was the victim.

The images shared show the former England footballer asleep in a hotel room, surrounded by a group of young women, who took selfies with him as he slept on a chair.

A complaint of blackmail was made in connection with the pictures, but police confirmed they would not be taking action on Tuesday.

Rooney made his apology on Wednesday evening.

"I made a mistake. I went to a private party with two of my friends," he told Sky Sports after the Derby friendly against Real Betis.

"From me, I would like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round.

"I want to move forward on this. I'm grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs.

"I will do everything in my power to do that."

Brooke Morgan, Elise Melvin, both 21, and their friend Eleanor Hoggarth, have apologised to Wayne and "volunteered to hand over all pictures" having admitted they got "carried away", according to the footballer's spokesman.

Wayne has purchased the copyright to the pictures for a nominal fee meaning he can take legal action if they are used by the press or on social media.

Cheshire Police had confirmed on Tuesday that they had dropped a complaint of blackmail made concerning the images.

Rooney continued: "It's dealt with. I'm looking forward to moving forward and preparing for another game on Sunday."