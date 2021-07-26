'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

26 July 2021, 23:00 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 23:03

By Sam Sholli

Professor Anand Menon has said that he is "all in favour" of sportspeople stating their opinions.

Professor Menon, who is the Director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, made the remark while appearing on LBC's Cross Question.

His words have come after Olympic diving champion Tom Daley today said that his victory at the Tokyo games proved that young LGBT people can achieve anything.

He explained: "The first [issue] is sportspeople, as the word implies, are people.

"They're citizens. They're voters. They have an absolute right to state their opinions.

"Equally people have a right to disagree with them."

He later added: "But I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be, because I think they have an important platform. Why wouldn't [they] use it?"

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07: Watch Again

Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes

Migrants entering UK carry diseases and must be stopped, caller fumes
Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'
Priti Patel's position is untenable, Met Police Federation Chairman argues

Met Police Federation Chairman blasts Priti Patel over her treatment of police officers
Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The investigation will be carried out by the Metropolitan Police

Met should investigate death of man days after he was handcuffed, watchdog says
Daily lateral flow tests will replace self-isolation for Covid contacts in a growing list of critical workplaces

Isolation exemption expands to 2000 critical workplaces

The attacked happened at Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park (stock photo)

Counter-terrorism police investigating knife attack on woman in Hyde Park
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are updating their book, Finding Freedom, which was released last summer

Updated book on Harry and Meghan to be released featuring Prince Philip 'heartbreak'
Bernadette Walker, 17, was last seen alive in July last year

Man guilty of murdering teen who called him father after sexual abuse claim
Oliver Lucas Stephens died at the scene of the attack

Two boys, both 14, found guilty of murdering 13-year-old boy in Reading
Sebastian Shemirani is the son of conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani

Son of anti-vax nurse: My mum is too far gone to be helped

The mother was cleared of murder as the mitigation in her case was "overwhelming"

Mother, 24, handed community order for infanticide of newborn daughter
End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist

End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani