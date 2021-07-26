'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

By Sam Sholli

Professor Anand Menon has said that he is "all in favour" of sportspeople stating their opinions.

Professor Menon, who is the Director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, made the remark while appearing on LBC's Cross Question.

His words have come after Olympic diving champion Tom Daley today said that his victory at the Tokyo games proved that young LGBT people can achieve anything.

He explained: "The first [issue] is sportspeople, as the word implies, are people.

"They're citizens. They're voters. They have an absolute right to state their opinions.

"Equally people have a right to disagree with them."

He later added: "But I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be, because I think they have an important platform. Why wouldn't [they] use it?"