London Bridge: "I saw a man being shot" said eyewitness
29 November 2019, 15:09 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:39
This London Bridge eyewitness told LBC he saw a man being shot by armed police in the incident, which has since been confirmed by the Met Police.
At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019
One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.
The eyewitness Craig was directly across the road during the incident.
He said members of the public were shouting to get away from the area because a man had a knife. Craig said he then heard shouting from officers in an attempt to detail a man before they crossed over the road to shoot.
The eyewitness Craig then said he was certain armed officers shot a man with a gun.