London Bridge: "I saw a man being shot" said eyewitness

This London Bridge eyewitness told LBC he saw a man being shot by armed police in the incident, which has since been confirmed by the Met Police.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.



One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The eyewitness Craig was directly across the road during the incident.

He said members of the public were shouting to get away from the area because a man had a knife. Craig said he then heard shouting from officers in an attempt to detail a man before they crossed over the road to shoot.

The eyewitness Craig then said he was certain armed officers shot a man with a gun.