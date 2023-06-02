'I still love Phillip Schofield': This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down on live TV while addressing explosive interview

2 June 2023, 10:52 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 10:59

Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’
Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’. Picture: LBC / ITV

By Danielle DeWolfe

Television presenter Alison Hammond broke down in tears mid-broadcast on Friday following Phillip Schofield’s confessional interview.

The This Morning presenter could be seen welling up during a segment in which her and co-presenter Dermot O'Leary spoke about their colleague's interview addressing his affair.

Playing multiple clips from the presenter's BBC interview, Alison began crying, adding: "I’m finding this really painful".

She added: "I loved Phillip Schofield. I still love Phillip Schofield. We’re really struggling to process everything. I don’t know what to say."

Alison Hammond breaks down on This Morning over Phillip Schofield

Hammond went on to note that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’

The emotional on-air address followed the news their co-presenter had lied about an affair with a runner on the daytime show.

Schofield had previously said the decision was "unwise but not illegal", with telling the BBC "I shouldn't have done it", adding: "Do you want me to die?".

"I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart," he continued. "I have lost everything."

It follows the 61-year-old's resignation from ITV last week after 21 years at the daytime show.

Schofield was also dropped by his talent agency, YMU, after admitting to the affair which have seen accusations emerge surrounding his abuse of power.

"What am I going to do with my days?" he added. "I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently."

It follows the news Jane McDonald will replace Schofield as the presenter of the British Soap Awards.

The singer, Loose Women panellist and presenter of Cruising With Jane McDonald will host Saturday's show in Salford, which airs on ITV on Tuesday.

