Teacher, 55, had sex in Travelodge with under-18 pupil and planned ‘hook ups on burner phone’ for nearly three years

Former Chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy faces eight allegations against a school watchdog. Picture: Google

By Jenny Medlicott

A married Scottish teacher has been accused of having relations lasting 'about three years' with one of his pupils, as he arranged frequent hook-ups via secret pay-as-you-go phone.

Dr Iain David Bryant is facing eight allegations by a school watchdog after being accused of engaging in sexual activity with a pupil at his school – including in a biology lab, desolate car parks and a Travelodge.

The 'relationship' reportedly began in October 2017, when Dr Bryant was a Chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy in Leven and the student was still under 18.

According to reports, it first started when the Scottish teacher kissed the student, known as Pupil A, after she approached him because she had been having a hard time in school.

This kiss soon developed into a relationship, the student told the watchdog, as they started meeting up multiple times a week and eventually engaged in sexual activity once she hit 18 years old.

The student, who remains anonymous, said they had a series of secret meet-ups in empty car parks and garages where they engaged in oral sex and foreplay.

Dr Bryant is now to face a five day hearing from the teaching watchdog, General Teaching Council for Scotland, however he did not attend the first day, the Daily Record reported.

Dr Bryant was a Chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy at the time of their alleged relationship. Picture: Google

He faces eight allegations and will be removed from the teaching register if he is found guilty.

The allegations against him are as follows: “Between October 2017 and June 2019 at Levenmouth Academy, it is alleged that the Teacher did enter into a relationship with Pupil A, then a pupil at the school.”

He is accused of doing the following with the student: "Take Pupil A away from a window and hug her as she was feeling upset.

"Say he was thinking about kissing Pupil A the following day.

"Kiss Pupil A. Engage in an emotional relationship with Pupil A who at the time was still at school and under the age of 18.

"Kiss and touch Pupil A in the technician's lab. Meet with Pupil A two or three times a week in parks and walk dogs.

"Give Pupil A a mobile phone, a few months later, and contact her using a code word Delilah.

"Meet with Pupil A in a Travelodge and/or other property and engage in sexual activity once she was over 18."

Pupil A, who is now 23, gave evidence on Monday to the three-person panel for the watchdog.

Pupil A said the relationship lasted about three years. Picture: Google

She said she was drawn in by Dr Bryant’s personality and had told him to “go for it” after he confessed to wanting to kiss her on one of the days she was confiding in him.

She also added: “It started out that David was just a teacher that I could have a rant with, it was just the two of us, most of the time the door was shut.

"I had a hard time in school and he would be the teacher I could talk to.

"In November of 2017, one of the times I was talking, he made a comment about wanting to kiss me and I told him to go for it so he did and we were kissing pretty much everyday.

"The relationship lasted about three years from when I was 17 and I ended it as I had become more mature and sick of being second best so I told him to choose between me and his wife."

She also said Dr Bryant had gone out of his way to keep their relationship a secret from his wife, including by purchasing a pay-as-you-go phone that he only used to message her.

He even allegedly used a family member’s home to arrange meet-ups.

The watchdog also heard the pupil was given the code name, Delilah as a way of ensuring the secrecy of their relationship.

“He was terrified of being found out so he wanted to make sure my mum hadn't found messages and was talking to him,” she added.

The pupil did say, however, that while the pair engaged in sexual activity they never had sexual intercourse.

She said: “In the biology lab at Levenmouth academy, it was always kissing and the use of hands shall we say, nothing more than that - it was never full sexual intercourse."

The hearing continues.