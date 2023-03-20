'Am I a sinner?' Iain Dale challenges Kate Forbes on her views about gay rights

By Chay Quinn

Kate Forbes has said she will govern for all minorities - including same-sex couples and people of faith after she was challenged on her views on LGBT rights by LBC's Iain Dale.

The former Scottish finance secretary told Iain Dale: "I strongly believe as First Minister I will build on what I did as Finance Secretary which is to govern for all for all of Scotland because I believe every single individual is equal."

When challenged on her church's views, Iain Dale, who is a gay man, asked Forbes to clarify her views on whether homosexuality is sinful.

She added: "I will defend your rights to live and to love without fear and that applies to all minorities' rights to live and love without fear."

Forbes views on LGBT issues has been a major attack line for her opponents during the SNP leadership campaign after she admitted that she would've voted against the legalisation of gay marriage almost a decade ago.

Her controversial takes also extended to her opposition to the controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill which was blocked by the Westminster government in the waning days of Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister.

On the Bill, Forbes added: "It does need to be reformed in a way that is more dignifying but it also needs to have the confidence of women and girls."

Earlier in the SNP debate, leadership rival Ash Regan suggest the issue of trans self-ID should be pushed to a "citizen's assembly" which was derided by Dale as a "cop-out" with Holyrood supposed to be the citizens assembly for Scots.

Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland which is opposed to gay marriage and trans rights to self-identity.

Ms Forbes is among the favourites to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP party leader, earlier said she wouldn't have backed equal marriage "as a matter of conscience", but respects the democratic choice made over the issue.