Exclusive

'I don't believe it': Ex-Tory leader blasts Sunak's claim IT system to blame for not raising benefits

18 May 2022, 19:35

By Sophie Barnett

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith "doesn't believe" Rishi Sunak's claim that old IT systems are to blame for not raising benefits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Sir Iain called for the Chancellor to raise Universal Credit, criticising his claim that an old system used by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) was to blame for not doing so in the spring statement.

Asked by Andrew what he made of the Chancellor's "excuse", Sir Iain said: "I don't make anything of it at all, because it's not true. I don't believe a word of it.

"This is what officials pass you when you think that they don't want to do something.

"The truth is, Universal Credit is a cloud-based system, it's digital. If you want to do something with it you make the changes and alterations and you can do it. We managed to do it during the lockdown."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been criticised for the claims.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been criticised for the claims. Picture: Alamy

Pressed on whether it was being used as an "excuse" by officials, Sir Iain said: "When people tell you they can't do it because of a technicality, my answer is sort the technicality out, but I don't necessarily think it's major at all. Pay the money."

The Chancellor has faced backlash for claiming he had discussed a higher rise than the 3.1 per cent given, but was told there could only be an uplift once a year for people on some benefits.

He acknowledged that his answer "sounds like an excuse" but insisted he had been "constrained somewhat by the operation of the welfare system".

Read more: Westminster sleaze: Drugs so common that MPs 'have been known to snort cocaine from desks'

Read more: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos

"The operation of our welfare system is technically complicated," Mr Sunak told Bloomberg.

"It is not necessarily possible to [increase benefits] for everybody.

"Many of the systems are built so it can only be done once a year, and the decision was taken quite a while ago."

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth has labelled Mr Sunak's explanation for not raising benefits "pathetic".

He said the IT system "doesn't stop Rishi Sunak taking action to protect people from the cost of living Tsunami".

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

While Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner accused the Chancellor of "insulting your intelligence".

Sir Iain told Andrew that "two elements" are necessary to help people out of the cost of living crisis in the UK.

"We now must lower tax on the squeezed middle, as they are already facing significant costs and they are struggling," he said.

"And at the lower end of the income scale, where taxation doesn't hit them because they are obviously out of tax half the time, the truth is you need to use Universal Credit, which I designed at the time to look like a tax position, and you start to inject some money into that, so they then find they are back to at least the level they need to pay their bills.

"Their biggest problem is food and heating, they spend more as a portion of their income on that, so they need to be covered by that. So Universal Credit needs to be raised."

A spokesman for the DWP previously told LBC: "Since 1987, we have consistently used September's inflation figure to make the decision on benefit uprating including in cases where benefits are increased beyond the rate of inflation at the point at which the rise kicks in, as happened in 2012, 2015 and 2020.

"However, we recognise the pressures on the cost of living and are taking targeted steps to help, including spending £22 billion across the next financial year to support people with energy bills and cut fuel duty.

"For the hardest hit, we're putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families on Universal Credit, have also boosted the minimum wage by more than £1,000 a year for full-time workers and our Household Support Fund is there to help with the cost of everyday essentials.

"Universal Credit is a dynamic system which adjusts as people earn more or less, and simplifies our safety net for those who cannot work.

"The six benefits it is replacing all have complex and inefficient paper-based systems that are slowed further by ageing, inflexible IT, taking several months to process changes that Universal Credit could make in weeks."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Mark Oaten spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr

Westminster sleaze: Drugs so common that MPs 'have been known to snort cocaine from desks'

Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

Marr: 'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else in Britain has problems like this?'
Exclusive
Kremlin chaos: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws regime in disarray

Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos

Breaking
The couple are now richer than England striker Harry Kane

Couple who got richer than Harry Kane after record £184m Euromillions win to go public

Daniel Briceno Garcia has been found guilty of a double murder

Tenant stabbed landlords to death over Covid fears in 'brutal and frenzied' attack

George Floyd was killed in 2020 after being restrained by officers for nine minutes. Former Minneapolis police office Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting his manslaughter.

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

Europe has been warned to take "great care" as further cases of monkeypox are diagnosed in Spain and Portugal

Europe on alert as cases of monkeypox found in Spain and Portugal

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

Russian soldier admits killing civilian in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs

PM says Government is 'helping people in any way we can' as he's grilled on windfall tax

Michael Fabricant faced backlash for "joking" that he will attended PMQ’s today to "prove" he is not the Tory MP arrested for rape

Fabricant denies 'making light of rape' after posting emoji tweet about rape arrest MP

The "inappropriate" motivational workshops were "not approved by management"

Sex toy, poker and jive dance workshops offered to civil servants working from home

Heavy downpours of red and orange coloured rain are forecast to fall in parts of the UK

Blood rain, hail and lightning to batter UK as huge plume of Saharan dust hits Britain

Boris Johnson will face PMQs later today

Watch PMQs: Boris Johnson grilled as inflation hits 40-year high

The Azovstal steelworks plant. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin

Fears Russia could renege on deal to free soldiers captured during siege of Mariupol

The Queen's Jubilee is set to be disrupted by a Tube strike.

Fury as Tube strike set to cause travel chaos for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

NYU Graduation

Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

NYSE to set up Belfast outpost

US stocks suffer as Target’s woes renew inflation fears

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, during a court hearing in Kyiv

Russian soldier pleads guilty in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict
Amber Heard talks with her lawyer

Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp

Thomas Lane

Former police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing
Sacha Baron Cohen

Baron Cohen drops legal action over cannabis dispensary advert
Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for Covid

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU proposes 300 billion-euro roadmap to ditch Russian energy

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland and Sweden apply to join alliance
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking in Brussels

US treasury and global banks unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia’s war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief
Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'
EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Tearing up of NI Protocol is 'sabre-rattling' and risks trade war with EU
Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers
Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police