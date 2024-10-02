Private Eye editor and Have I Got News For You star Ian Hislop's taxi 'shot at' near offices during rush hour

2 October 2024, 07:23 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 08:01

Liberal Democrats Hold A London Memorial Service For Former Leader Charles Kennedy
Private Eye editor and Have I Got News for You star Ian Hislop 'targeted in gun attack' after taxi 'shot' at near offices in central London. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police are investigating after a suspected gunshot struck the window of a black cab carrying the much-loved broadcaster and journalist Ian Hislop.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident took place yesterday at around 10am in central London.

The 64-year-old editor of the Private Eye, as well as the taxi driver, were fortunately unharmed in the incident near Oxford Street.

The driver informed detectives that his taxi was stationary in traffic in Soho when he heard what he believed to be a bullet hitting the rear window, according to the Guardian.

LONDON 3 April Pic shows Ian Hislop Attending the Galaxy Book Awards Grosvenor House London 3rd of April 2009
Hislop has been the editor of Private Eye since 1986. Picture: Alamy

The vehicle had stopped near the Private Eye office on Dean Street, situated between Oxford Street and Shaftesbury Avenue.

Police conducted a search of the area, closed roads, and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Officers remain open to various possible motives.

Hislop has been the editor of the satirical magazine, known for its sharp criticism of the rich and powerful, as well as its investigative work, since 1986.

He also regularly appears as a panellist and team captain on the much-loved BBC quiz show Have I Got News For You.

Hislop is a team captain on the hit show 'Have I Got News for You'
Hislop is a team captain on the hit show 'Have I Got News for You'. Picture: Getty

Read more: Wettest September in southern England for over 100 years, claims Met Office - as rain set to continue

Read more: Doctor charged with attempted murder after alleged poisoning of man in 70s - as well as use of chemical weapon ricin

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, 1 October, police received a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.

"The driver of a London black taxi reported that while stationary in traffic, a shot was fired at his vehicle, striking the window.

"There were no injuries.

"An investigation is ongoing."

Offices of Private Eye magazine in Soho, London
Offices of Private Eye magazine in Soho, London. Picture: Alamy

