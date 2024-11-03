'Devious, violent drug addict' who lied about identity jailed for killing 'much loved member of the community'

A man has now been jailed over the killing of "much loved" Ibrahim Pertek. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A "devious, violent drug addict" has been jailed for the killing of a "much loved member of the community" in Haringey, north London.

Ibrahim Pertek died after he was the victim of an attempted robbery in an alley next to Wood Green Library in the early hours of Juny 16 2023.

At the scene, Ibrahim was found with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, he never recovered and died from his injuries a few weeks later.

A man known as Joseph Watts, with a date of birth of 09.11.03 and of no fixed address, was arrested and charged in July 2023 with section 18 GBH and attempted robbery.

However, when detectives made enquiries with Interpol, it was discovered that 'Joseph Watts' had lied about his identity and he was actually Tunisian born, Wajdi Majdoub.

On Friday, Majdoub, 27, was jailed for seven years and four months after previously pleading guilty to manslaughter and attempted robbery earlier this year.

Emergency services responded to reports of an injured man in the alley next to Wood Green Library that leads from Wood Green High Road to Caxton Road. Picture: Alamy

'Desperately missed'

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “While nothing can bring Ibrahim back to his family, I am pleased that his loved ones were spared the experience of a trial where they would have had to listen to the details of the assault that resulted in their unimaginable loss.

“It was Ibrahim’s great misfortune to have encountered Majdoub; a devious, violent drug addict who, after attempting to steal his property, robbed him of his life.

“Ibrahim was a much loved member of the community, and is desperately missed by his family and friends.

"My thoughts are with them today.”

