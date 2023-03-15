Household incomes ‘shrinking,’ warns IFS chief after Budget, as he warns of ‘very big’ tax rise coming in April

15 March 2023, 18:58 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 19:12

Paul Johnson warned of a drop in household incomes following the Budget
Paul Johnson warned of a drop in household incomes following the Budget. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Incomes are set to fall dramatically for the average British household following Jeremy Hunt's Budget announcement, a top economist has warned on LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a public body that independently analyses government spending, was expecting a record drop in incomes of nearly 6% over a two-year period.

The fall will largely be down to two factors: inflation, which is still rising ahead of earnings, although it is set to come down markedly this year; and high taxes.

Mr Johnson said: "The OBR thinks we’ll see a 5% fall in our incomes - the biggest two-year fall on record. Now that’s partly, of course, to do with inflation and the fact that earnings aren’t keeping up with inflation, but it’s also to do with [the fact that] taxes are rising.

"There’s actually a very big tax rise coming in April – all of our income tax thresholds and allowances are being frozen – that’s effectively a £500 tax increase for most basic rate taxpayers, and a £1,000 tax increase for most higher rate taxpayers."

Simon Clarke, a Conservative MP and former chief secretary to the Treasury, told Andrew earlier in the programme that the tax increases were not "sustainable".

He said: "The country has been through hell over the last few years, through the pandemic, through the consequences of what's happened in Ukraine. No one and no government I think could be expected to have delivered a low tax Elysium in light of that.

"But we do have to be clear, this isn't a sustainable position.

"It isn't good for growth. And it is something which as a government, we should be determined to address. And I think that does mean making some different decisions."

It comes after The OBR said real household disposable income (RHDI) per person was expected to fall by a cumulative 5.7 per cent over the two financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

"While this is 1.4 percentage points less than forecast in November, it would still be the largest two-year fall since records began in 1956-57," the OBR said.

"The fall in RHDI per person mainly reflects the rise in the price of energy and other tradeable goods of which the UK is a net importer, resulting in inflation being above nominal wage growth.

"This means that real living standards are still 0.4% lower than their pre-pandemic levels... But they are 0.6% higher than we forecast in November thanks to lower market expectations for medium-term gas prices and the upward revision to potential output."

Read more: Jeremy Hunt's 'back to work' Budget boost for old and young - as UK to avoid recession this year

Read more: What the budget means for you: Jeremy Hunt unveils help with pensions, childcare and the cost of fuel

Read more: Commentary: Check the fine print and Hunt’s Budget 'looks a bit less impressive'

Mr Hunt on his way to deliver the Budget
Mr Hunt on his way to deliver the Budget. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson said it was "very striking" that the Chancellor had not addressed public sector pay, despite waves of strikes among several public sector unions in recent months - but that he had extended the fuel duty cut.

The IFS chief told LBC: "The chancellor didn’t talk at all about public sector pay, and we’re seeing strikes in the public sector because earnings there are rising not only more slowly than prices, they’re also rising more slowly than earnings in the private sector.

"And the consequence is that senior teachers and nurses are 10-15% down on their earnings ten years or so ago. And while earnings in the private sector haven’t done brilliantly, they certainly haven’t gone down in that kind of way.

"And it really was very striking that the Chancellor found money for, for example, motorists – but he didn’t find any money in the budget for nurses or teachers."

The Budget - the key points

  • 30 hours of free childcare per week for all children older than nine months.
  • Pensions annual tax-free allowance increased from £40,000 to £60,000
  • Pension lifetime allowance previously set at £1.07m abolished
  • UK to avoid ‘technical recession’ this year
  • Inflation to drop from 10.7 per cent to 2.9 per cent by end of 2023
  • Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 for next three months - saving families £160
  • Alcohol duty freeze continues until August 1 and pints to be cheaper - duty on draught products in pubs 11p lower than supermarkets
  • Fuel duty frozen for the next 12 months
  • 12 new Investment Zones confirmed - ‘12 potential Canary Wharfs'
  • Potholes Fund boosted by £200m

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Laura Gerber thought she was going to die after falling into a hole filled with sewage

'This is the end': Woman 'almost died' after falling into 10-foot hole full of sewage she thought was a puddle

This picture made available by historian Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci and notarised by Leo

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a slave, claims Italian novelist

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington

US and Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone incident

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Navalny ‘terribly glad’ documentary about him won an Oscar

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected announce a £4billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in the Spring Budget as part of a wider push to help people into work and boost economic growth.

Jeremy Hunt announces 30 hours free childcare as the Treasury admits UK needs 'several hundred thousand' more workers

Rapper Hurricane Chris

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted over man’s death

Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’

Schoolgirl Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’, inquest hears

Hundreds of thousands of workers will stage industrial action on Wednesday amid ongoing disputes over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

'We don't have glue sticks to offer': Teachers join junior doctors and tube drivers as mass Budget Day strikes sweep the UK
Builders in Kent who were captured destroying Banksy's latest creation have claimed they "had no idea it was a Banksy" after images surfaced online.

'We had no idea it was a Banksy': Kent builders demolish artist's latest mural in impressive farmhouse blunder

Khan murdered his niece and then dumped her body on wasteland

Uncle who murdered niece with metal spike and dumped her body on wasteland ‘like rubbish’ jailed for 25 years

A US MQ-9 drone

US and Russia ratchet up rhetoric over downing of drone

Trump is planning to publish a book containing letters sent to him from world leaders

Queen Elizabeth and Diana 'kissed my ass in letters', claims Donald Trump in new book

A Ukrainian soldier carries a portable anti-aircraft missile system in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine vows to hold on to Bakhmut despite Russian onslaught

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

When police raided her house for evidence, around £150,000 in cash was found hidden amongst her belongings.

Serial shoplifter pocketed £500k returning stolen goods to stores and even duped council during 'full-time fraud career'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Floods

Floods leave at least 14 dead in earthquake-affected provinces in Turkey

Amanda Knox said 'studying abroad is awesome'. (Right) Meredith Kercher, who was murdered in Perugia

'Studying abroad is awesome!': Amanda Knox slammed for tweet at writer who hated studying in Italy
Hunt's Budget 'a bit less impressive' when the fine print is checked

Commentary: Check the fine print and Hunt’s Budget 'looks a bit less impressive'

A US MQ-9 drone

Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

Julia Wendell claims she is Madeline McCann

Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann could be American family's 'missing daughter'

Gloria Bosman

Award-winning South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman dies

Lawyers have accused Prince Andrew of engaging in "extreme and outrageous conduct" with Virginia Giuffre as part of the latest court battle involving the royal.

Prince Andrew accused of ‘extreme and outrageous conduct’ with Virginia Giuffre in latest US court battle
Jeremy Hunt pictures alongside woman working out her pension

Spring Budget 2023: What are the pension tax changes?

Jeremy Hunt has presented his Spring Budget

What the budget means for you: Jeremy Hunt unveils help with pensions, childcare and the cost of fuel
Child colouring in at childcare setting

Childcare reform: When can you claim new 30 hours free childcare for one and two-year-olds?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit