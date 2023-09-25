'I'll paint you as crazy': Shocking moment US cop tackles ex-girlfriend before 'putting her in mental health facility'

A married Pennsylvania State Police trooper is facing false imprisonment charges. Picture: Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office

By Emma Soteriou

A Pennsylvania cop is facing false imprisonment charges for allegedly improperly committing his ex-girlfriend to a mental health facility.

Ronald Keith Davis, 37, was arrested on September 21 after being accused of abusing his authority to have his ex-girlfriend imprisoned.

He petitioned for an involuntary mental health commitment for her after alleging she was suicidal, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Leading up to the forced medical treatment, Davis allegedly told her: “I know you’re not crazy, I’ll paint you as crazy.”

He first turned to fellow troopers for help on August 21, claiming that the woman was living in a camper on his property.

He said that they had not been getting along and "their relationship had deteriorated".

He claimed he would not allow the woman to get her belongings from the property due to her acting erratically.

Davis provided several text messages, saying things such as "I think I'm going to drive off a cliff" and "My mental health doesn't matter I'm a useless old stupid uneducated piece of s***".

State trooper in Pennsylvania seen pinning woman to the ground

In footage released by the DA's office, Davis is seen sitting on top of his ex as she claimed he tackled her to the ground.

“You’re insane,” she said. “You’re absolutely insane … and then you paint me to look insane.”

She could be heard saying several times: “I can’t breathe.”

When the two got up, Davis restrained her as she insisted she did not do anything wrong.

The woman appeared to “genuinely lack understanding on why she is being restrained”, the affidavit stated.

She was involuntarily committed for five days and did not display any suicidal thoughts during that time, according to medical personnel.

She was released on August 26 and interviewed by police.

After reading messages between the pair, police alleged that Davis "failed to provide the full context of those messages" when he attempted to have the woman committed.

"In fact, the text messages were the culmination of a larger, domestic dispute between he and the victim," the affidavit said.

"Taken in context, the texts revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior (and her desire to break off the relationship), not a true desire to harm herself."

Pennsylvania State Police charged Davis with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression on September 21. He was remanded without bail.