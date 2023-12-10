I'm A Celeb star Helen Flanagan 'joins David Haye's throuple' 12 years after their stint in the jungle together

10 December 2023, 23:57

Helen Flanagan has joined David Haye's 'throuple' as the Corrie legend bounces back from ex-husband Scott Sinclair.
Helen Flanagan has joined David Haye's 'throuple' as the Corrie legend bounces back from ex-husband Scott Sinclair. Picture: ITV

By Chay Quinn

Helen Flanagan has joined David Haye's 'throuple' as the Corrie legend bounces back from ex-husband Scott Sinclair.

The Sun revealed on Sunday that the two celebs are now part of a polyamorous relationship with Haye's other partner Sian Osbourne.

The pair has recently reconnected after they hit it off while they were on the 2012 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Read More: 'It wasn't a throuple': Una Healy breaks silence to address David Haye relationship rumours

David Haye and Sian Osborne are in a polyamorous relationship
David Haye and Sian Osborne are in a polyamorous relationship. Picture: Getty

They reunited on the dating app Raya after Helen's divorce from former Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, 34.

Helen and David have been on a string of dates aside from Sian while also being aware of their set-up.

Earlier this year David were reported to be in a ‘throuple’ relationship with his girlfriend Sian and pop star Una Healy.

However, Una Healy has addressed rumours she was part of a 'throuple' with boxer David Haye, admitting she even "had to Google" the term in order to understand them.

The Saturday's singer, 41, opened up about the dating rumours during her appearance on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

Scott Sinclair and Helen Flanagan broke up earlier this year
Scott Sinclair and Helen Flanagan broke up earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Noting she "had to Google" the term 'throuple' following the rumours, Healy added the search results that returned left her "in bits".

Hayes, 42, fuelled rumours of a three-way relationship with on-off girlfriend Sian Osborne after he took to instagram earlier in the year to post a picture of the three looking cosy.

The photo's accompanying caption read: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!"

