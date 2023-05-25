'It wasn't a throuple': Una Healy breaks silence to address David Haye relationship rumours

Una Healy has addressed reports she was in a 'throuple' with David Haye for the first time in the Global podcast with Vogue Williams and Michelle McNally. Picture: LBC / Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

Una Healy has addressed rumours she was part of a 'throuple' with boxer David Haye, admitting she even "had to Google" the term in order to understand them.

The Saturday's singer, 41, opened up about the dating rumours during her appearance on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

Noting she "had to Google" the term 'throuple' following the rumours, Healy added the search results that returned left her "in bits".

Hayes, 42, fuelled rumours of a three-way relationship with on-off girlfriend Sian Osborne after he took to instagram earlier in the year to post a picture of the three looking cosy.

Listen and subscribe to My Therapist Ghosted Me on Global Player

The Saturday's singer, 41, opened up about the dating rumours during her appearance on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally. Picture: LBC / David Haye

The photo's accompanying caption read: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!"

Addressing the image with the hosts, Healy joked: "I'm down there in Thurles living my best life, a little hermit... while I'm throupling in paradise in this black Bikini".

"What is this? Why am I being called this name I've never heard of in my life?!" the singer continued.

Read more: Massive French nudist colony swamps village with locals forced to shop among naked people in the camp

Read more: 'Devil Baby' influencer guilty of stalking Premier League stars after splitting with Mason Mount

Speaking of the relationship rumours, Healy said "it was casual, it wasn't serious", adding: "I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity".

"Dating HIM is the right term because that's how it was, it wasn't a throuple. We had a lovely relationship," the mother-of-two added.

"He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.

"I knew he was being honest and it's not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn't husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"Dating HIM is the right term because that's how it was, it wasn't a throuple. We had a lovely relationship," the mother-of-two added. Picture: LBC / Instagram

Explaining that she came across the former athlete's dating profile online, Healy said the pair eventually agreed to just be friends following concerns over his past.

However, daily text conversations blossomed into a casual relationship.

As part of the podcast, Healy also addressed her relationship with ex-husband Ben Foden, whom the singer split with in 2018 after six years of marriage.

Sharing children with the former England rugby international, Healy said she's now "raising them with my parents, basically".

"It's not easy but it's my life - and it is what it is," she added, noting Foden now lived in New York and saw the children during the holidays.