I'm A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ her co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer, as ITV bosses withhold news

By Danielle DeWolfe

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Scarlette Douglas is unaware her co-star has “months to live”, as it’s revealed ITV bosses have chosen to keep the heartbreaking news from the presenter until she leaves the jungle.

Douglas’ A Place in the Sun co-presenter, Jonnie Irwin, revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis on Monday in an interview with Hello! Magazine.

Initially diagnosed with lung cancer, the Channel 4 presenter and father-of-three was given six months two years ago before he recently revealed it had spread to his brain.

Douglas, 35, who is currently in the Australian jungle as she competes in the hit reality show, presented A Place in the Sun for seven years until she left earlier this year – six of them alongside Jonnie.

Her friend told MailOnline: 'Scarlette will be absolutely devastated. She knew Jonnie had not been well but had no indication he's only got months to live.'

Scarlette is currently in the Australian jungle as part of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

They continued: 'They're good mates and have known each other for years, it's just so sad. As soon as she's out and is told, Scarlette will be straight on the phone to him.'

ITV’s strict rules preventing outside information being passed to campmates extends to her co-star, with only urgent information relating to family members being delivered.

Douglas was aware of 48-year-old Irwin’s illness prior to entering the jungle, however, the news he has months to live is set to come as a shock to the presenter, who considers Jonnie a good friend.

Irwin was first diagnosed with cancer whilst filming in Italy in August 2020 – two months after the birth of his twin sons.

Co-star Irwin was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020 after his vision became blurred. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Jonnie revealed the news in the hopes he could raise awareness of the illness.

Revealing the diagnosis, Jonnie said: 'I'm carrying a dirty secret – it's become a monkey on my back. I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

Adding: “I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”