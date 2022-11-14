Matt Hancock will be buried alive on tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity as odd's revealed on him becoming the King of the Jungle

14 November 2022

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy. Picture: Picture: ITV/Alamy
Matt Hancock will be buried alive surrounded by snakes in tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

In a preview for tonight’s episode the former health secretary takes on his sixth consecutive Bushtucker Trial since joining the show in attempts to win enough stars to feed the camp.

The former health secretary has been very controversial on the show with some criticising ITV for giving him so much airtime after he broke social-distancing guidelines that he created by having an affair with his aide, and that he’s still a serving MP in West Suffolk.

But the latest betting polls show that he actually has a chance of becoming the king of the jungle and winning the show. Before going into the jungle the odds were 33/1 but that went down to 14/1 and is now 6/1 to win.

Current favourite is Lioness Jill Scott at 6/5 after Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the jungle.

In a preview of Monday’s episode the MP faces Deserted Down Under and is trapped in a coffin underground while he is tasked with unlocking 11 stars in 11 minutes to earn meals for his campmates.

Lying on his back he can be seen frantically searching in boxes which contain spiders and cockroaches and keys which unlock padlocks containing stars.

He can be heard saying ‘oh that’s a snake…I can’t find anything’ while presenters Ant and Dec tell him to rummage around more for them.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he had not cast a vote for Hancock during his appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

Speaking on LBC, he was asked if he had voted for the former health secretary to take part in any of the Bushtucker trials. "I can give you an unequivocal answer on this one. I have not voted either for or against my former ministerial colleague," he said.

He said he had managed to miss most of the show. Asked if any of his colleagues had voted for Hancock, he said: "If I were a betting man, I suspect that one or two might have been tapping their phones."

