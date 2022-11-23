Former Tory MP received more than £14k in expenses after being jailed for sexual assault

23 November 2022, 01:21 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 01:28

Imran Ahmad Khan was the MP for Wakefield until he was convicted and jailed in May
Imran Ahmad Khan was the MP for Wakefield until he was convicted and jailed in May. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A former Tory MP has been paid more than £14,000 in expenses since being jailed for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imran Ahmad Khan - the former MP for Wakefield who was convicted and jailed in May - claimed thousands in expenses after he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Khan was under investigation by police for almost the whole time he was an MP, after being elected in December 2019, the Times revealed.

The paper said he was paid £521,753.92 in expenses during his time in the job, which included office costs and travel.

Of that sum, £201,226.91 was paid after he was charged, £15,985.73 after he was convicted, and £14,840.84 after he was jailed.

Read more: Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting boy

Read more: MP doubles down on defence of convicted child sex abuser ex-Tory Imran Ahmad Khan

The former MP arriving at Southwark Crown Court
The former MP arriving at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy
The yellow vans are often spotted outside Downing Street
The yellow vans are often spotted outside Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Expense data showed he was paid £4,578 on "London accommodation removal" in July, and £4,000 for AGM Bishops Ltd, the owner of Bishop’s Move, in June.

The company's yellow vans are often spotted outside Downing Street, having become the favoured removals firm by Prime Ministers and other high-profile clients such as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Other expense claims paid after Khan was jailed included £1,877.65 to British Gas.

He was also paid £1,885 between April and June to clean his office.

The Conservatives first suspended the whip from Khan after the chief whip was informed of the charges against him.

However, he continued to claim over £3,800 a month in rent until January 2022, on top of rail tickets for family and carers.

Imran Ahmad-Khan speaking after he was announced as the winner for the constituency of Wakefield
Imran Ahmad-Khan speaking after he was announced as the winner for the constituency of Wakefield. Picture: Alamy

MPs who leave parliament are allowed to claim for "winding up" costs for two more months after they leave, it is understood.

The rule is intended to cover costs including staff pay, rent, office costs and removals.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour's party chairwoman, told the paper: "The public will be rightly shocked that someone convicted of such a reprehensible crime could seemingly cash in on his expenses.

"He should pay back this money immediately.

"This speaks to the moral vacuum at the heart of the Conservative Party.

"The party was warned about Imran Ahmad Khan’s behaviour and character, and they parachuted him into Wakefield anyway.

"They must take some responsibility for this sorry mess."

Khan denies any wrongdoing and is appealing his conviction and sentence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has announced a string of 48-hour strikes across the festive period

Nightmare before Christmas: Millions face travel hell as RMT announces string of 48-hour train strikes

Irmgard Furchner was a Nazi concentration camp secretary

Nazi camp secretary, 97, set to avoid jail term as prosecutors ask for two-year suspended sentence

Migration Greece

Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port in Greece

The royals attend their first banquet with Charles as king

Kate stuns in Princess Diana's tiara as she attends King Charles' first state banquet

Manchester United's owners may be ready to sell the club

Manchester United owners to explore sale of club as Glazers look for new investment

1

Heartbroken families pay tribute to two teenagers killed when Nissan ploughed into crowd during late night 'car meet'

“Labour’s changed from the Corbin era" Lord Blunkett told Andrew Marr

Lord David Blunkett tells Andrew Marr that Keir Starmer has learnt from "what didn't work" after Labour's 2010 defeat

Alamy / LBC

Fifa tells Qatar to stop preventing fans from bringing items featuring rainbow symbol into World Cup stadiums

Ronaldo has left Manchester United after two spells at the Old Trafford club

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after bombshell interview

Harry Kane; FA decided to drop OneLove armband.

England subject to 'extreme blackmail’ by FIFA to dump OneLove armbands, German FA claims

Just Stop Oil protester Emily Brocklebank arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Van Gogh painting ‘may have increased in value after protest’ Lawyer for Just Stop Oil activists tells trial

Poland Russia Prank

Polish leader briefs Russian pranksters posing as French president

There are two yellow weather warnings for tomorrow, with wind and rain expected to hit much of England's southwest.

Urgent power cuts warning as Met Office puts out alert over rain and wind tomorrow with travel disruption expected

Oil tanker

Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker, US navy probe says

Former Tory MP Owen Paterson is taking the government to court

Brexiteer former MP Owen Paterson takes government to court over lobbying scandal

The cyclist's footage shows bike users on CS3 veering out of the way

Cyclists forced to take evasive action as driver caught on camera squeezing down London cycle superhighway

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Montenegro pictured in 2016.

Red Arrows leader suspended after ‘having affair with junior colleague he got pregnant’

A month’s worth of rain fell in the first two weeks of November

Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban for millions after days of heavy rain

The SUV inside the Apple store after the crash

Man charged with reckless homicide over Apple store crash

Paleochora harbour and town in south-eastern Crete

Boat carrying hundreds of migrants towed to port after drifting off Crete

The Baby name list for 2022 saw Muhammad and Sophie top the list

UK's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed, as Sophia and Muhammad top the list

1

King Charles welcomes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for first state visit of his reign
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg to be given lifetime achievement award at Berlin Film Festival

Rescuers search for survivors

Rescuers search through rubble after 268 killed in Java quake

Mother and her two daughters killed in flat fire in Nottingham

Triple murder probe after mother and her two children killed in flat fire that was 'started deliberately'
An aerial view shows the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate in south east England

Manston Asylum Centre is now completely empty after migrants placed in new accommodation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer is 'utterly determined' to stick to anti-immigration and pro-Brexit politics
Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children
Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'
James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare
Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'
footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit