Ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan reveals he was shot four times in 'assassination attempt'

Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, prompting protests across the country. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has revealed he was shot four times, in his first public address since yesterday's attack.

Mr Khan was rushed to hospital on Thursday after being shot at a pro-election rally in north eastern Pakistan.

His supporters claimed it was an assassination attempt.

Addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Friday, Mr Khan revealed he was shot four times and revealed the extent of his injuries.

He said two bullets hit each of his legs, breaking them both.

The former Prime Minister said he was hit "on the right thigh [with] two bullets" and on "the left thigh [with] two bullets".

He said his "left tibia was fractured" and his right leg also suffered a break.

He said bullet fragments were also found near a main artery in his right leg.

"If it was hit there, there would have been a lot of bleeding," he said.

He said the bullet fragments were removed.

Mr Khan said he was aware of a plot to assassinate him and was advised not to venture out, according to the Times of India.

Mr Khan addresses his supporters during an anti-government march on November 1. Picture: Getty

It was confirmed earlier today that Mr Khan was in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Mr Khan was leading a protest march near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad in north eastern Pakistan calling for snap elections in the country when the unidentified assailants opened fire.

One of Mr Khan's supporters was killed and 13 others, including two legislators, were wounded.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Mr Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said earlier on Friday there was "no doubt" it was "a well-planned assassination attempt".

He also said the march would be resumed at some point.

Asad Umar, a senior figure from Mr Khan's party, blamed the shooting on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country's interior minister, and an army general without offering any evidence.

The government called the allegation baseless, saying it has ordered a high-level probe and that the alleged attacker is being questioned.

Police are still questioning the alleged attacker, who is shown in a video saying he carried out the shooting and acted alone.

Supporters of Mr Khan protesting against the assassination attempt. Picture: Getty

The attack took place as the former cricket star-turned-politician was travelling in a large protest convoy of trucks and cars towards Islamabad.

Video footage shows him and his team ducking for cover on top of a vehicle as gunfire rings out.

Mr Khan, 70, is likely to be allowed to go home soon, according to Faisal Sultan, who is heading the team of doctors who treated him.

He told reporters on Thursday that Mr Khan's surgery continued for two hours, and he had a bullet wound in his right leg.

Supporters of Mr Khan outside the hopsital where he is being treated on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

Mr Khan maintains that his April ousting from parliament was unlawful and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a claim denied by both Washington and Mr Sharif.

Mr Khan wants the government to announce snap elections.

He led the protest from Lahore beginning last Friday along with thousands of supporters, saying his protest will continue until his demands are accepted.

Pakistan says elections will take place as scheduled in 2023.

Mr Khan's supporters rallied overnight in different parts of the country after the shooting.