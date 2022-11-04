Ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan reveals he was shot four times in 'assassination attempt'

4 November 2022, 16:55

Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, prompting protests across the country
Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, prompting protests across the country. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has revealed he was shot four times, in his first public address since yesterday's attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Khan was rushed to hospital on Thursday after being shot at a pro-election rally in north eastern Pakistan.

His supporters claimed it was an assassination attempt.

Addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Friday, Mr Khan revealed he was shot four times and revealed the extent of his injuries.

Read more: Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan 'shot in the leg' in assassination attempt

Read more: Spanish airports shut airspace as Chinese rocket plummets back to earth

He said two bullets hit each of his legs, breaking them both.

The former Prime Minister said he was hit "on the right thigh [with] two bullets" and on "the left thigh [with] two bullets".

He said his "left tibia was fractured" and his right leg also suffered a break.

He said bullet fragments were also found near a main artery in his right leg.

"If it was hit there, there would have been a lot of bleeding," he said.

He said the bullet fragments were removed.

Mr Khan said he was aware of a plot to assassinate him and was advised not to venture out, according to the Times of India.

Mr Khan addresses his supporters during an anti-government march on November 1
Mr Khan addresses his supporters during an anti-government march on November 1. Picture: Getty

It was confirmed earlier today that Mr Khan was in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Mr Khan was leading a protest march near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad in north eastern Pakistan calling for snap elections in the country when the unidentified assailants opened fire.

One of Mr Khan's supporters was killed and 13 others, including two legislators, were wounded.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Mr Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said earlier on Friday there was "no doubt" it was "a well-planned assassination attempt".

Read more: Brits among 70 tourists 'captured by Peruvian indigenous group angry at oil spills' in the Amazon

Read more: Ukraine’s cities plunged into darkness as Putin targets country’s energy network

He also said the march would be resumed at some point.

Asad Umar, a senior figure from Mr Khan's party, blamed the shooting on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country's interior minister, and an army general without offering any evidence.

The government called the allegation baseless, saying it has ordered a high-level probe and that the alleged attacker is being questioned.

Police are still questioning the alleged attacker, who is shown in a video saying he carried out the shooting and acted alone.

Supporters of Mr Khan protesting against the assassination attempt
Supporters of Mr Khan protesting against the assassination attempt. Picture: Getty

The attack took place as the former cricket star-turned-politician was travelling in a large protest convoy of trucks and cars towards Islamabad.

Video footage shows him and his team ducking for cover on top of a vehicle as gunfire rings out.

Mr Khan, 70, is likely to be allowed to go home soon, according to Faisal Sultan, who is heading the team of doctors who treated him.

He told reporters on Thursday that Mr Khan's surgery continued for two hours, and he had a bullet wound in his right leg.

Supporters of Mr Khan outside the hopsital where he is being treated on Thursday night
Supporters of Mr Khan outside the hopsital where he is being treated on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

Mr Khan maintains that his April ousting from parliament was unlawful and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a claim denied by both Washington and Mr Sharif.

Mr Khan wants the government to announce snap elections.

He led the protest from Lahore beginning last Friday along with thousands of supporters, saying his protest will continue until his demands are accepted.

Pakistan says elections will take place as scheduled in 2023.

Mr Khan's supporters rallied overnight in different parts of the country after the shooting.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero

Dad fatally shot with a bow and arrow by neighbour furious at the noise he was making

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said the dispute "remains live" despite calling off next week's rail strikes

Rail strikes called off at eleventh hour: RMT suspends three days of walkouts due to start tomorrow

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at the World Cup

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at World Cup

Asda's Christmas advert features buddy the elf

Battle of the Christmas adverts: Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's go head to head to win nation's heart

Households with a smart meter will be able to join a scheme offering them money off their energy bills in return for reducing usage and peak times

How to get up to £100 off your energy bill under the new National Grid scheme

Some Spanish airports were forced to close earlier

Spanish airports shut airspace as Chinese rocket plummets back to earth

The indigenous peoples have held some 70 tourists on a boat, it is claimed

Brits among 70 tourists 'captured by Peruvian indigenous group angry at oil spills' in the Amazon

Ostler’s Plantation forest, near Woodhall Spa

Parents charged after three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky at beauty spot

Police launched a murder investigation

Human remains found at cemetery identified as wealthy London pensioner who went missing more than a year ago

Commuters are set to face another week of strike misery

November Train strikes: When are they happening, which rail services are affected, and are Tubes running?

Mr Rokos has put an advert out for a VIP tech support employee

Billionaire hedge fund manager seeks 'iPad butler' to look after family's Apple gadgets

Three people stabbed during street fight in Colindale

Three people stabbed after 'group fight in the street' near London tube station

Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff

Twitter employees 'sacked by email' and logged out of accounts after Elon Musk's takeover

Children as young as nine are running drugs for gangs

Children as young as nine forced to run drugs for gangs as Govt told to treat exploitation 'like terrorism'

Chris Philp defended Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight

'You get perspective from the air': Minister defends Braverman's £3,500 an hour Chinook flight to migrant centres

Irene needs help to fix her freezing home in Huyton

Pensioner 'faces freezing to death' and is surviving on toast as Britain’s cost of living crisis laid bare

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right)

David Beckham lookalike hunted by police after theft from builders’ merchant

A couple walk down the street during a blackout in Kyiv

Ukraine’s cities plunged into darkness as Putin targets country’s energy network

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are reportedly planning to increase capital gains tax

Government 'plans raid on landlords and entrepreneurs' to plug £50 billion hole - with 'longest ever recession' looming
PC Rasvinder Agalliu

'Beauty queen police officer' sacked after being arrested for dealing drugs, as police find cannabis farm at former home
Harper with the toilet seat around her head

'I was so relieved!': Mother thanks firefighters who freed toddler after her head got stuck in a toilet seat
Murder victim Adrian Keise

Three arrested on suspicion of murdering man outside Waterloo station

Russia claims Britain was involved in an attack on its warships

Russia claims it has 'evidence' that the UK was involved in attack on its warships

The government could be sued over migrant conditions in Manston

Pressure mounts as government threatened with legal action over 'egregiously defective' migrant conditions
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an alleged rape in Bristol

Urgent manhunt launched after woman 'raped on her way home from Bristol bar' over Halloween weekend
Saffie-Rose Roussos's father has refused to accept an apology from the emergency services

Father of 8-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos refuses to accept apology from emergency services after damning report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit