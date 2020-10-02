Increase in new coronavirus cases could be 'levelling off,' according to ONS

2 October 2020, 14:05

People walk along Oxford Street while while wearing face masks
People walk along Oxford Street while while wearing face masks. Picture: PA

The increase in new coronavirus cases could be “levelling off” after a sharp rise in August and September, according to new statistics.

An estimated one in 500 people were infected with coronavirus in England between September 18 and 24, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It found there were around 8,400 new cases per day across England from September 18 to 24, down on the 9,600 in the previous week.

'What happened was forced on us without warning' - Mayor of Middlesbrough on restrictions

Margaret Ferrier should "do the right thing" and resign after Covid-19 trip to London

However, Katherine Kent, co-head of analysis for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "While the evidence suggests that the increase in new cases may be levelling off after a sharp rise in August and September, it is too early to be certain at this stage."

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

Over the last six weeks, the study analysed almost 300,000 test swabs from randomly selected members of the public, whether they have symptoms or not.

An estimated 116,600 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between September 18 and 24, the ONS said.

This was the equivalent of around 0.21% of the population, up slightly on the previous estimate of 103,600 people - around 0.19% of the population - for September 13 to 19.

The ONS said that in recent weeks, "there has been clear evidence of an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19", with the current rates highest in teenagers and young adults, it said.

"There is evidence of higher infection rates in the North West and North East, as well as Yorkshire and the Humber and London," it added.

In Wales, an estimated 6,400 people in private households had Covid-19 between September 18 and 24 - the equivalent of 0.21% of the population, or around one in 500 people.

The ONS said its findings suggested the number of Covid-19 cases in Wales has "increased over the past six weeks" and that the trend may now be levelling off, but that because of a relatively small number of tests and a low number of positives in the sample, results should be interpreted with caution and "it is possible rates are still increasing".

In Northern Ireland, an estimated 0.26% of people in private households had Covid-19 in the two weeks from September 11 to 24, or around one in 400 people.

Because the infection survey has only been running in Northern Ireland for a short period, the ONS said it is too early to comment on any trend on the proportion of population testing positive for Covid-19.

Due to a relatively small number of tests within the survey sample, the results should be treated with caution. Based on 2,190 swab tests collected over the two-week period, just five people from five households tested positive.

Donald and Melania Trump

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

Trump on TV in Seoul

Shock, sympathy and schadenfreude follows Trump's Covid-19 bombshell
Donald Trump

Trump and coronavirus: What happens next?

Northrup Grumman's Antares rocket

Potty training: Nasa tests new £18m titanium space toilet

Fitness firm founder Zef Eisenberg was killed in the crash

Fitness firm boss Zef Eisenberg killed in crash trying to break 207mph land speed record
Bopris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
The London marathon will look different this year

London Marathon 2020: What are the Covid-19 guidelines and how will the virtual race work?
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

'I think her position is untenable' - SNP MP comes under fire for bringing coronavirus to Commons

'Her position is untenable' - SNP MP comes under fire for bringing coronavirus to Commons
James O'Brien's reaction to President Trump testing positive for coronavirus

James O'Brien's reaction to President Trump testing positive for coronavirus
James O'Brien calls for SNP MP Margaret Ferrier to resign

James O'Brien calls for SNP MP Margaret Ferrier to resign

The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures
Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns
The publican hit out at the 10pm hospitality curfew

Brewdog boss brands 10pm pub curfew 'absolutely bonkers'

