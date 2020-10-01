Breaking News

SNP MP apologises for breaching Covid rules despite testing positive

Margaret Ferrier MP has apologised for breaching coronavirus guidelines. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Scottish National Party MP Margaret Ferrier has apologised for breaching Covid rules after travelling home from London despite testing positive for the virus.

In a statement the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said: "I apologise unreservedly for breaching Covid-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn't have. There is no excuse for my actions.

"On Saturday afternoon, after experiencing mild symptoms, I requested a Covid-19 test which I took that day. Feeling much better, I then travelled to London by train on Monday to attend Parliament as planned. This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake.

"On Monday evening I received a positive test result for Covid-19. I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry. I have been self-isolating at home ever since

"I have used Test and Protect and I have notified the House of Commons authorities who have spoken with Public Health England. I have also notified the police of my actions.

"Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions. I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have, and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19."

