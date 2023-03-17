Huge sacks of potatoes bring down ceiling and crush 10 people in India as rescuers search for survivors

By Will Taylor

Rescuers are searching for survivors after heaps of potatoes crushed 10 people to death.

Footage shows rescuers working through debris in Sambhal, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, to find anyone else who might have lived.

A cold storage chamber had collapsed. Police say the roof was built just three months ago without required permission.

The potatoes weighed more than it was designed to take.

A further 11 people have been injured and taken to hospital.

Crowds gathered in bewilderment at the site and were taking photos amid chaotic scenes.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur said rescuers were taking care because ammonia gas cylinders were being kept in the cold storage.

He said charges of causing death by criminal negligence had been made against the storage unit's owners.

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed his condolences and said the victims' families would be paid money.

He said on Twitter: "Meeting the people injured in the cold store accident at Chandausi in district Sambhal today, inquired about their well-being and their treatment from the doctors.

"All are being treated on priority. May Lord Shri Ram grant speedy recovery to all, this is my prayer."