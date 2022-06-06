Six arrested after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot 28 times amid gang war

6 June 2022, 13:59

Police make six arrests after Indian rap star Sidhu Moose Wala gunned down
Police make six arrests after Indian rap star Sidhu Moose Wala gunned down.

By James Bickerton

Indian police have made six arrests after popular rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, commonly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was gunned down at the end of last month.

The 28-year-old was shot dead on May 29 in Jawaharke village, Punjab.

Video from the scene showed his car riddled with bullet holes, including through the windscreen and bonnet.

Thousands of fans gathered on Tuesday in Sidhu Moose's home village of Moosa, where his cremation took place.

They had travelled from across India to pay their respects with mourners from Haryana, Uttarakhand and the capital Delhi.

A large police presence was in place in case of trouble, but the gathering remained peaceful.

According to an autopsy, seen by BBC Punjab, the singer was struck by 28 bullets during the attack.

Gunshot wounds were found to his chest, abdomen and feet according to the local health department.

The Hindustan Times reports police have identified eight suspect gunmen in connection with the killing.

Sidhu Moose's killing took place just one day after his security detail was removed by the state government, sparking outrage.

His security escort was reduced from four officers to two, who were not present when the attack took place.

Sidhu Moose was one of over 400 people who had their security reduced or removed in Punjab.

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a court led inquiry into the shooting.

Last week state police chief VK Bhawra blamed the killing on a gang rivalry.

This sparked fury from Sidhu Moose's family, who demanded an apology for the comment.

Fans gather to pay tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala
Fans gather to pay tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Mr Bhawra later clarified his remark, insisting he hadn't been suggesting Sidhu Moose was a "gangster or affiliated with gangsters".

Sidhu Moose's career took off in 2018 when he released his hit song 'So High'.

As well as his native India, the song became popular amongst the Punjabi diaspora in the UK and Canada.

After his profile rose Mr Sidhu collaborated with British acts MIST, Stefflon Don and Steel Banglez.

Together they produced Track 47, which has received 33 million views on YouTube.

He later appeared at Wireless Festival in London, and picked up four BritAsia TV Music Awards. 

The singer later entered politics, standing unsuccessfully for the Indian Congress party in the 2022 Punjab elections.

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

