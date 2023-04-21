Influencer dies from skin cancer aged 30 after final heartbreaking post about taking things 'little by little'

By Emma Soteriou

A 30-year-old influencer has died from skin cancer after sharing a heartbreaking final post about taking things "little by little".

Patricia Rite, who was born in Huelva, Spain, was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago and began documenting her journey across TikTok and Instagram.

She grew her following to a combined total of nearly 350,000 through sharing what it was like to live with cancer as well as fashion and make-up content.

Her family confirmed she had passed away in a statement on April 16.

"Patricia left us. Her mother and her relatives ask for respect in these hard times," it read.

"Thank you to all the people, who in one way or another, gave her support and love during this time, directly or indirectly."

Just 11 days earlier, Patricia had shared one final post on Instagram.

"Busy week, I was going to be treated on Tuesday but was finally admitted to hospital and treated on Friday," she began.

"Since then, bad vomiting with an achy body until yesterday.

"I couldn't move from the bathroom and I felt terrible.

"Today, I feel a little stronger. Since yesterday, I haven't vomited and I've started eating, which I hadn't done since Friday, and I'm starting to improve.

"Let's go little by little."

Following the update on her passing, one person commented: "R.I.P. sending a big hug and lots of strength to your family with prayers."

Another Instagram user said: "I still don't believe it Patri. I enter your Instagram every day hoping that everything is a dream.

"We miss you princess."

A third person added: "No no no. I can't believe it, I just can't. I have no words right now."

Ms Rite also appeared on the Spanish reality TV dating show "Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa".

But after she was diagnosed with skin cancer, she used her platforms to spread awareness and document her final months.