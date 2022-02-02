Eco mob protesters who glued themselves to High Court steps jailed

Four Insulate Britain protesters who glued themselves to court. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

Four Insulate Britain protesters who glued themselves to the steps of the High Court have been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They were imprisoned for breaching a court injunction preventing them from protesting on the M25 motorway last year, as part of a series of disruptive actions that infuriated drivers.

Theresa Norton, 63, Dr Diana Warner, 62, El Litten, 35, and Steve Pritchard, 62, glued themselves to the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in London in defiance of the proceedings on Tuesday.

They have now been jailed for between 24 and 42 days, which Lord Justice William Davis said was not a punishment for their protest yesterday - though he said it "does demonstrate their anxiety to continue the protest with which we are dealing today".

He received a note from the four protesters on Tuesday afternoon, which said: "The four of us feel we have to continue our resistance today because we don't want to cooperate with a system which is causing so much death and hardship."

The move from the group saw the judge issue a bench warrant.

Read more: Judge issues warrant for eco mob after they glue themselves together outside court

Read more: Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain

Nine of those in court had previously been committed for contempt in relation to the M25 order.

Ben Taylor, 27, was given 32 days in prison for defying the court order.

Mr Taylor's further sentence was objected to by a man sitting in court on Wednesday, who was asked to leave by court staff.

"He's already served three months," he shouted.

"It's outrageous, he's in prison now."

Lord Justice Davis noted that all the protesters admitted to being in breach of the injunction, adding: "They all accept they did protest quite deliberately in an effort to disrupt the traffic on the motorway."

He acknowledged that they wanted to "bring to public attention their very strong views about the need to attack climate change with particular reference to insulating homes in this country and fuel poverty", which was a "legitimate basis" for protest but not to do so in breach of a court order.

The latest ruling is the third time the High Court has handed out sentences to protesters over breaches of the court order, following hearings in November and December.

A total of 11 other protesters were given suspended sentences, but will be jailed if they breach the injunction within the next two years.

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Dr Warner - one of the four who glued themselves down outside the High Court - explained why the group was set on continuing with its campaign.

"Resistance continues because we only have two or three, maximum four years to change things around, according to scientists," she said.

"Our children and our futures are really going to be very different."

Insulate Britain's aim is to get the Government to commit to fully funding "the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025" and produce a "legally binding national plan" to help resolve the climate crisis.