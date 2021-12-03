New Covid restrictions in Ireland include six person limit in bars and restaurants

3 December 2021, 20:01 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 20:10

Ireland has imposed new Covid restrictions for Christmas and New Year
Ireland has imposed new Covid restrictions for Christmas and New Year. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ireland has imposed limits on gatherings and closed nightclubs over Christmas and New Year’s amid fears of the Omicron Covid variant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite the Republic confirming just one case of the new strain so far, strict social distancing rules have been forced on bars and restaurants, with up to six adults allowed per table.

Entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events must be completely seated and run at 50% capacity.

And Ireland’s Covid-19 pass will be extended to gyms, leisure centres and hotel bars and restaurants.

Visits to private homes should be limited to up to three other households but “flexibility” may need to be shown, said Ireland’s Taoiseach, Micheal Martin.

"The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the volume of social contacts is just too high," he said in a speech to the nation on Friday.

Read more: 'Community transmission' of Omicron variant in Scotland

Read more: UK approves new Covid treatment that could be effective against Omicron variant

He added that he "simply cannot" risk Omicron being a threat, though admitted if it does not represent as serious a problem as feared, it will "come as a great relief to us all".

The measures are due to last from December 7 to January 9, covering a period when more people will gather to celebrate the festive period and the arrival of 2022.

The prospect of mixing has caused worries the Omicron variant, which experts are racing to learn more about, could spread easier.

Scientists are trying to establish if it spreads easier and reduces vaccine effectiveness – though it has been reiterated that jabs are still the best defence against serious illness from coronavirus infection.

"My message this evening is a difficult one," Mr Martin said.

"I understand and I share the disappointment and frustration this will cause for many of you.

"This is not about going back to the days of lockdowns.

"Across the country, very many people in the hospitality and entertainment industries will be bitterly disappointed by this news.

"Many of them will be fearing for their livelihoods.

"I want to reassure them that, just as we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government will stand by them and ensure that they have the financial supports necessary to weather this latest storm and to stay intact until we are out of it."

The Irish government was warned by experts that Covid cases could rise to 15,000 a day after Christmas if Omicron became the dominant variant.

It has already agreed to make people confirm a negative Covid test before arriving in the country.

The UK imposed new measures on Tuesday, including introducing mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport in England, and requiring arrivals to quarantine until they get a negative PCR test result.

The rules will be reviewed within three weeks' time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The shooting took place at Oxford High School in Michigan

Parents of US teenager suspected of high school shooting charged with involuntary manslaughter
Antony Sher has died aged 72

'Exit my king': Theatre pays tribute after Sir Antony Sher dies aged 72

Fears that Omicron was spreading in the community in Scotland have now been confirmed

"Community transmission" of Omicron variant in Scotland

Night Tube strikes will take place on two lines on Friday and Saturday

Tube strike set to cause "severe disruption" to passengers this weekend

Traffic & Travel

Tustin was sentence to life in prison for the murder of six year old Arthur

Evil stepmother Emma Tustin 'suicide risk' after being bullied by inmates in jail

Bomb disposal experts were dispatched after a man presented to hospital with a shell in his rectum

Bomb squad called to hospital after patient 'slipped and fell' onto WW2 shell

Members of the armed forces in Weardale today carrying care packs containing hot water bottles, hats, blankets, gloves and thermal socks.

Storm Arwen: Army deployed as thousands endure seventh day without power

People who have been left without power pictured yesterday in High Handenhold, County Durham.

Thousands without power from Storm Arwen eligible for £140 a day compensation

Arthur's dad and stepmother will be sentenced later today

PM says "questions need to be answered" after murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first team coach Andrew Gayle are among 16 members of the coaching team to leave Yorkshire County Cricket club.

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire cricket's entire coaching team leave club in wake of racism scandal

Grenfell united said news of the deal had "shattered" them

'Deeply disrespectful': Mercedes F1 team sign deal with firm linked to Grenfell Tower tragedy

West London

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by 'sad and disgraceful' disorder, the review said.

England thug 'hijacked' child wheelchair user to blag his way into Euro 2020 final

Dame Cressida Dick said no complaints have been received over Downing Street parties last winter.

Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe

The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high

Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC.

Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting

Exclusive
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Met chief 'doesn't accept' failure as poll reveals only half of Londoners trust the force

Latest News

See more Latest News

School Shooting-Michigan

Parents in Michigan school shooting did not flee, lawyer says
The man tried to use a lifelike rubber arm to avoid getting a covid jab (file image)

Italian anti-vaxxer tried to use fake arm to dodge Covid jab

School Shooting Michigan

Parents of suspect in school shooting charged with involuntary manslaughter
Joe Biden

Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin against Ukraine invasion

Volha Zalatar

Belarus mother of five jailed over ‘unsanctioned mass gatherings’
Pakistan Sri Lanka

Pakistani mob kills Sri Lankan over alleged blasphemy

British embassy

Britain wants suspected Russian spy extradited from Germany

George Kordahi

Lebanese minister resigns in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

Lamine Diack

Lamine Diack, ex-IAAF chief who was convicted of corruption, dies at 88
Dr Takeshi Kasai

WHO says experience gained in tackling Delta variant will help fight Omicron

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal
The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police