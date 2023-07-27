Tributes to Irish pop icon Sinead O'connor who died aged 56 - just 18 months after beloved son Shane's death

27 July 2023, 01:00 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 01:03

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56
Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

Tributes from around the world have poured in for Irish singer Sinead O’Connor after it was announced she has died aged 56.

It was announced by the singer's family on Wednesday that Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56.

Tributes have poured in after the news of her death emerged as stars and fans share their memories of the beloved star.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

While Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

She shot to fame across the world in 1990 by her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams said he “loved working with [her] making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chat”.

Tim Burgess, lead singer of British rock band the Charlatans, wrote: “She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”

Read more: 'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

Read more: 'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Sinead O'Connor pictured in 1998
Sinead O'Connor pictured in 1998. Picture: Alamy

US rapper Ice-T said: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

She is survived by her three children. Her son, Shane, died last year aged 17.

TV presenter and Irish journalist Conor Pope said: “There aren’t many news stories that will stop almost every Irish person in their tracks. This very sad news is one of them. RIP to one of the finest singers of this - or any - generation.”

Irish comedian Dara O'Briain was among the first to pay tribute, writing online: "Ah s****, Sinead O'Connor has died. That's just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her."

In her final social media post on July 17 she tweeted a picture of her late son and wrote: "Been living as undead night creature since... He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Sinead’s son Shane died in January last year after going missing from Tallaght Hospital after years of struggling with mental health issues.

Sinead's son died by suicide 18 months ago.
Sinead's son died by suicide 18 months ago. Picture: Twitter
Sinead O&squot;Connor receives the Classic Irish Album award for "I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got" at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize back in March
Sinead O'Connor receives the Classic Irish Album award for "I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got" at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize back in March. Picture: Getty

Announcing her son's death, she wrote: "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Earlier this year she was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards.

She received a standing ovation for the 1990 hit ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ and dedicated the award to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community”.

“You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness,” she said during a rare public appearance.

Sinead acquired an iconic status in Ireland over the years due to her vocal challenges to issues of misogyny, abuse and “uncomfortable truths” - particularly in the 80s and 90s.

She had struggled with her mental health in recent years, saying on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2007 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years earlier.

In 2012 she announced on her website that she was ‘very unwell,’ having suffered a breakdown towards the end of 2011.

In 2014 however she said she was not bipolar and blamed her mental state on hormone-replacement therapy following a hysterectomy.

Read more: 'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared

Her breakthrough hit came in 1990, the power ballad Nothing Compares 2 U, which topped charts in 13 countries.

The hit's iconic music video was filmed as a close-up on Sinead's face while singing in a black polo neck while tears run down her face. Sinead had said in previous interview that her tears in the video were genuine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary was awaiting the verdict of his trial earlier this month.

British rapper-turned Jihadi, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, found dead in Spanish prison ahead of terror charges verdict

Congress UFOs

US concealing programme to retrieve UFOs, says ex-intelligence officer

Sir Keir has hardened Labour's gender stance.

Keir Starmer insists a woman is an ‘adult female’ as he says gender self-identification is not ‘right way forward’

Michael Jackson taken to hospital

Michael Jackson employees ‘had no legal duty to protect children from pop star’

Fires have been raging for several days and a state of emergency has now been declared

Death toll rises amid Mediterranean wildfires as more countries tackle blazes after Rhodes state of emergency declared

President Biden's son Hunter

Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine carried out attack on Crimean bridge, security chief says

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president ‘detained in attempted coup’

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56 - just 18 months after death of her 17-year-old son Shane

Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety

Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out

Yorkshire Water ridiculed after latest advert features footage from Russian bar and left-hand drive car from Ukraine

Hundreds of migrants on board the boat which later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals
Amazon-iRobot

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared
Kevin Spacey said he was 'humbled' after being cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'humbled' as he's tearfully cleared of all sex assault charges
Dame Alice Rose will step down

NatWest's value drops by £850m after CEO quits £5.2m-a-year job following Nigel Farage bank account row
Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans
Luxury cars worth around £100million were on board

'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead
Locals fear Kenmore is being turned into an exclusive £300m playground for the mega-rich by US developers

Historic Scottish village being turned into an exclusive £300m playground by US developers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit