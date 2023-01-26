Is this Britain's fastest cop? Watch as officer vaults over fences to catch thieves and chases down robbers in a van

26 January 2023, 22:20

PC Luke Thomas
PC Luke Thomas. Picture: Essex Police

By Kit Heren

A police constable has been labelled Britain's fastest officer, with footage showing him effortlessly chasing down criminals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Luke Watson, the acting sergeant for the Waltham Abbey Town team in Essex, has never lost a footrace in six years as a police officer suspects.

In newly released bodyworn video of PC Watson in action, he chases down a van linked to a series of thefts, and in a second incident, catches and arrests three young men in a single chase at a site where stolen car parts were found.

In the first video, PC Watson was patrolling in Waltham Abbey and chased the van on foot when it became too risky to follow it between two rows of cars.

“The way it was driving was so dangerous we couldn’t go after it, so I got out and ran. In hindsight I was so close between the moving cars but I thought I just had to stop it,” said Luke.

The van crashed into another vehicle and PC Watson was able to claw his way in.

The female passenger was holding a Stanley knife but he was quickly able to overpower and arrest her. The couple in the van were later found guilty of theft,  possession of a bladed article and possession of a class A drug.

In the second incident, PC Watson and colleague PC Liam McDonald came into an industrial estate to help a police helicopter that was tracking a stolen BMW.

The three suspects ran off when they saw the police car.

Read more: Terrifying moment fake taxi driver lures woman into his car before raping her

Read more: Killer caught on CCTV walking with man she knifed to death - before phoning pal to say ‘I’ve just murdered someone’

PC Watson said: “I ran up the bonnet of the car, jumped over the fence and arrested one of them. I put him in handcuffs and I can see the other two in the distance. I know it’s just a straight road up to another industrial estate, so I thought I’d go for it - how far could they get?

“I jumped a couple of fences and catch up with the first one and arrest him. The other one tries to lay low in the back of the car so I drag him out and then I’ve got the two of them like naughty school kids. I’ve got not handcuffs and I have to get more units down to deal with them and go and find the car.”

PC Watson, a rugby player in his spare time, said: “I really enjoy my job. We’ve got a good team and it’s great to get out and talk to people. We have a good understanding of the area and we deal with the problems that matter to the community. People like seeing police officers.

“Anti-social behaviour is an issue that always comes up and I find that it often comes with other problems. If people are making noise on the streets late at night or in alleyways, this might be drugs related. If people are hanging around on driveways, they might be involved in vehicle inference or theft.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi

Jeremy Hunt vows to use 'British genius' to tackle 'declinism', with Tories still plagued by Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Laura Winham

Schizophrenic woman found in 'mummified almost skeletal state' after lying dead and undiscovered for four years

A masked Palestinian demonstrator burns tyres in a protest against a deadly Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

Palestinians cut security ties with Israel over deadly raid

Yuseab Woldeab

Terrifying moment fake taxi driver lures woman into his car before raping her

Tens of thousands of European Union citizens whose applications for settled status in the UK were rejected may have been erroneously paid benefits, it's reported.

Tens of thousands of European Union citizens may have been erroneously paid benefits after Brexit

The Emirati minister of state and the CEO of Abu Dhabi's state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber talks at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference

Climate groups unhappy over choice of oil company chief to oversee Cop28

A man, 27, has been charged under the Terrorism Act following a bomb scare at a Leeds hospital.

Man charged with terrorism offences following bomb scare at maternity unit in Leeds

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain

Police raid home of suspected Spanish church machete attacker

A man, 20, has been arrested as part of the Elle Edwards murder probe, after the beautician, 26, was shot dead on dead on Christmas eve.

Man, 20, arrested in Elle Edwards murder probe after the beautician was shot dead on Christmas eve

Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: 'Why is Rishi Sunak sticking by Nadhim Zahawi despite his million-pound tax error?'

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

Dummy of Vinicius Junior hung from bridge ahead of Madrid derby

Tributes have been paid to a Kansas man who was accidentally shot and killed by his dog while they were sitting in a pickup truck.

Tributes for 'beloved' Kansas man who was shot dead by his dog in freak accident

A safety review was being held today after huge overcrowding at London Bridge Station that commuters fearful of being crushed.

Safety review held after massive overcrowding at London Bridge station as commuters feared being crushed

Wetherspoon pubs are being sold off due to the pandemic and lower sales.

Troubled Wetherspoons announces another 11 pubs to close with 35 still on the market - is your local one of them?

Boris Johnson's Partygate legal fees will be paid for by the taxpayera

Taxpayers to shell out at least £222,000 for Boris Johnson’s Partygate legal fees

Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany

Man accused of killing teenagers on train ‘just released from pre-trial custody’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The robot can escape through bars like the T-1000

I'll be back! Scientists invent robot that can melt and escape cage like terrifying Terminator 2 villain the T-1000
People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

‘Eleven killed’ as Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine

Press was jailed after changing her plea to guilty

Killer caught on CCTV walking with man she knifed to death - before phoning pal to say ‘I’ve just murdered someone’
Egyptian antiquities workers dig at the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

Andrew Bridgen has threatened to sue Matt Hancock over a Twitter message in which the ex-Health Secretary accused the MP of spouting “anti-Semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories” about the Covid vaccine.

Andrew Bridgen threatens to sue former Health Sec Matt Hancock over Covid vaccine row

Shakira performs during the half-time show of the NFL’s Super Bowl 54 in 2020

Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits and lyrics heading to Grammy Museum

Palestinian rescuers inspect a damaged building after an Israeli forces raid in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces on high alert after West Bank gun battle kills nine Palestinians

Mr Ansell posted a photo of the sofa wedged in his staircase on social media in an image similar to the famous scene in Friends

Pivot! Sofa wedged on stairs as furious customer says delivery men simply 'walked away'

Michael Bublé has said his son's cancer diagnosis changed him "in a big way" and forced him to "lose his alter ego".

Michael Bublé says son's cancer diagnosis 'forced him to lose alter ego' and changed him in 'a big way'
NatWest will close another 23 branches

NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit