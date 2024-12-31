Is your area the worst in Britain? Top 10 worst places to live in the UK revealed

Merton is one of the best areas to live in Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

New data reveals the top 10 worst places to live in Britain.

Experts have used data to reveal the worst places to live in Britain alonside the areas that are making top marks.

The new list uses measures like crime reports, Ofsted numbers, and GP wait times to rank every local authority in the UK based on quality of life.

The report by the Sunday times also uses stats like the number of listed buildings, parks and community assets like sports clubs.

Rushmoor in Hampshire takes the "win" as the worst place to live in Britain with some of the worst NHS waiting times in the country.

The area was also dinged for a lack of community assets but partly improved by it's schools, ranking as the 35th best in the country.

Rushmoor in Hampshire takes the "win" as the worst place to live in Britain. Picture: Alamy

The second worst place to live in Britain is Essex's Basildon, a place The Economist previously described as the "most typical place in Britain"

Soon after Basildon are Dudley in the West Midlands and Castle Point in south Essex.

The fifth spot goes to Boston in Lincolnshire, with Fenland in north Cambridgeshire to follow.

The second worst place to live in Britain is Essex's Basildon. Picture: Alamy

Central Bedfordshire takes seventh place as Tameside near Manchester collects eight.

Rounding out the top 10 list are Mansfield in Nottinghamshire and East Lindsey in neighbouring Lincolnshire.

The experts bestowed the title of best place to live upon Richmond in south west London with Cheltenham in Gloucestershire a close second.

The experts bestowed the title of best place to live upon Richmond. Picture: Alamy

The bronze medal went to Stroud followed by London's Merton and Lancashire's Ribble Valley district.

The Ribble Valley was commended for top notch public services and the lowest crime rate in the country.

Autumn in Ribble Valley. Picture: Alamy

Read the full list of best places to live in Britain here:

1 - Richmond

2 - Cheltenham

3 - Stroud

4 - Merton

5 - Ribble Valley

6 - Fylde

7 - The Cotswolds

8 - Sutton

9 - Chorley

10 - Bath and North East Somerset