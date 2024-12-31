Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Is your area the worst in Britain? Top 10 worst places to live in the UK revealed
31 December 2024, 21:05
New data reveals the top 10 worst places to live in Britain.


Experts have used data to reveal the worst places to live in Britain alonside the areas that are making top marks.
The new list uses measures like crime reports, Ofsted numbers, and GP wait times to rank every local authority in the UK based on quality of life.
The report by the Sunday times also uses stats like the number of listed buildings, parks and community assets like sports clubs.
Rushmoor in Hampshire takes the "win" as the worst place to live in Britain with some of the worst NHS waiting times in the country.
The area was also dinged for a lack of community assets but partly improved by it's schools, ranking as the 35th best in the country.
The second worst place to live in Britain is Essex's Basildon, a place The Economist previously described as the "most typical place in Britain"
Soon after Basildon are Dudley in the West Midlands and Castle Point in south Essex.
The fifth spot goes to Boston in Lincolnshire, with Fenland in north Cambridgeshire to follow.
Central Bedfordshire takes seventh place as Tameside near Manchester collects eight.
Rounding out the top 10 list are Mansfield in Nottinghamshire and East Lindsey in neighbouring Lincolnshire.
The experts bestowed the title of best place to live upon Richmond in south west London with Cheltenham in Gloucestershire a close second.
The bronze medal went to Stroud followed by London's Merton and Lancashire's Ribble Valley district.
The Ribble Valley was commended for top notch public services and the lowest crime rate in the country.
Read the full list of best places to live in Britain here:
1 - Richmond
2 - Cheltenham
3 - Stroud
4 - Merton
5 - Ribble Valley
6 - Fylde
7 - The Cotswolds
8 - Sutton
9 - Chorley
10 - Bath and North East Somerset