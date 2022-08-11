'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis charged with terror offences after arriving in UK from Turkey

By Sophie Barnett

A British man accused of being the fourth member of the 'ISIS Beatles' has been charged with terror offences after returning to the UK from Turkey.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday evening after arriving into Luton airport.

He has since been charged with various terrorism offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000, the Metropolitan Police said.

It follows an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Davis has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later this morning, Thursday, 11 August.

He has previously denied being one of the 'Beatles' - who were given the nickname by western hostages in Syria because of their English accents.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We will always ensure the safety and security of the UK, and will not allow anything to jeopardise this."

"We can confirm that a British national has been deported from Turkey to the UK, but it would be inappropriate to comment further while police enquiries are ongoing."

US authorities have said the 'Beatles' group killed 27 hostages, beheading several of them.

Videos of the murders were sent around the world, causing outrage.

'Beatles' cell ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August for his role in the plot.