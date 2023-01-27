Trans double rapist Isla Bryson transferred out of women's prison after row over safety of female inmates

27 January 2023, 05:34

Isla Bryson carried out her crimes before transitioning to a woman.
Isla Bryson carried out her crimes before transitioning to a woman. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A trans woman who was convicted of rape before she transitioned has been moved to a men's prison after initially being remanded to Cornton Vale women's prison in Scotland.

Isla Bryson - , from Clydebank, Scotland - carried out her crimes before she transitioned to be a woman, when she was Adam Graham.

The 31-year-old raped a woman in Clydebank in 2016 and then one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, after meeting both online. A court heard how she preyed on vulnerable victims.

Her case has caused fury after she was put into a women's prison as she awaits sentencing and heaped more pressure on the Scottish Government in the wake of its changes to gender recognition.

But is has since been confirmed that she has been removed from the female prison.

Announcing the decision, Nicola Sturgeon said: "It would not be appropriate for me in respect of any prisoner to give details of where they are being incarcerated.

Bryson has been sent to a women's prison
Bryson has been sent to a women's prison. Picture: Alamy

"But given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case I can confirm to parliament that this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women's prison.

"I hope that provides assurance to the public."

Bryson has been moved to HMP Edinburgh, BBC Scotland reports.

It came after Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said unequivocally that Bryson should not be put with female inmates.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Cooper said: "This dangerous rapist should not be in a women's prison. They should not be in a women's prison.

"The Scottish authorities need to obviously take their decisions but I think it's common sense, isn't it, that someone who poses a danger to women's safety should not be housed with women prisoners."

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Bryson's marriage broke down and she ended up staying with her first victim at her mother's house in Clydebank.

Read more: 'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison

She raped her in a half hour ordeal, with the victim, 30, describing how she was "so scared" and "sick to the stomach".

Bryson went on to threaten to harm her family is she spoke out about it.

The second victim, 34, told the court how Bryson raped her after she told her to stop.

Bryson's claim that both encounters were consensual was rejected. She said she knew she was transgender from aged four but did not decide to transition until she was 29, and that she has been taking hormones and wants to have surgery.

Sturgeon has come under fire over controversial reforms to gender recognition
Sturgeon has come under fire over controversial reforms to gender recognition. Picture: Alamy

But the decision to send her to a women's prison, Cornton Vale in Stirlingshire, has sparked controversy amid fears for the safety of female inmates left with a convicted rapist who still has male genitalia.

Read more: Transgender woman found guilty of raping two women when she was a man

Ms Sturgeon had previously said: "The fact of the matter is there is no automatic right for a trans woman convicted of an offense to go to a women's prison.

"The Scottish Prison Service, which individually assesses all prisoners or potential prisoners, does detailed risk assessments that are about the safety of the individual prisoner [and] of those that will be around the individual prisoner.

"This idea that because somebody who may have committed crimes as a man - let's not lose sight of that although I'm not talking about the individual case - but then tries to change gender simply to avoid going to a man's prison, there is no such automaticity around that.

"This is about individual risk assessments."

She insisted her changes to how gender recognition is made in Scotland – which Westminster wants to block – would not change the prison system.

Opponents to her reforms feared that by making it easier for people to legally change their gender, sex offenders could exploit it.

An amendment proposed by an SNP member of the Scottish Parliament that would stop people awaiting trial for sex crimes from legally changing their gender failed by one vote after the Scottish Government argued against it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
A smart motorway outage is planned for this weekend

'Break down and you're a sitting duck': Drivers warned over 'extremely dangerous' smart motorway outage this weekend

University of Michigan student Stanley Chapel performs one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s violin sonatas from memory

World champion says Rubik’s Cube and violin go hand in hand

People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland

Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace in Europe again shattered by war

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Israel and Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid

Events are taking place across the country

Charity warns antisemitism still exists today as events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day take place across UK

A 28-year-old woman from London was mauled to death in Surrey

Police close criminal probe into death of woman mauled by dogs at Surrey beauty spot

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015

HS2 may never reach central London and could be scrapped entirely amid spiralling costs

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian woman, identified as Magda Obaid, 60, during her funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Nine Palestinians killed in deadliest single raid by Israel in two decades

80 firefighters tackled the blaze

Horror as huge blaze destroys heritage-listed chuch in northwest London

Memphis Police Force Investigation

Five Memphis police officers charged with murder of driver after traffic stop

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi

Jeremy Hunt vows to use 'British genius' to tackle 'declinism', with Tories still plagued by Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Laura Winham

Schizophrenic woman found in 'mummified almost skeletal state' after lying dead and undiscovered for four years

A masked Palestinian demonstrator burns tyres in a protest against a deadly Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

Palestinians cut security ties with Israel over deadly raid

PC Luke Thomas

Is this Britain's fastest cop? Watch as officer vaults over fences to catch thieves and chases down robbers in a van

Yuseab Woldeab

Terrifying moment fake taxi driver lures woman into his car before raping her

Tens of thousands of European Union citizens whose applications for settled status in the UK were rejected may have been erroneously paid benefits, it's reported.

Tens of thousands of European Union citizens may have been erroneously paid benefits after Brexit

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Emirati minister of state and the CEO of Abu Dhabi's state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber talks at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference

Climate groups unhappy over choice of oil company chief to oversee Cop28

A man, 27, has been charged under the Terrorism Act following a bomb scare at a Leeds hospital.

Man charged with terrorism offences following bomb scare at maternity unit in Leeds

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain

Police raid home of suspected Spanish church machete attacker

A man, 20, has been arrested as part of the Elle Edwards murder probe, after the beautician, 26, was shot dead on dead on Christmas eve.

Man, 20, arrested in Elle Edwards murder probe after the beautician was shot dead on Christmas eve
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: 'Why is Rishi Sunak sticking by Nadhim Zahawi despite his million-pound tax error?'
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

Dummy of Vinicius Junior hung from bridge ahead of Madrid derby

Tributes have been paid to a Kansas man who was accidentally shot and killed by his dog while they were sitting in a pickup truck.

Tributes for 'beloved' Kansas man who was shot dead by his dog in freak accident

A safety review was being held today after huge overcrowding at London Bridge Station that commuters fearful of being crushed.

Safety review held after massive overcrowding at London Bridge station as commuters feared being crushed
Wetherspoon pubs are being sold off due to the pandemic and lower sales.

Troubled Wetherspoons announces another 11 pubs to close with 35 still on the market - is your local one of them?
Boris Johnson's Partygate legal fees will be paid for by the taxpayera

Taxpayers to shell out at least £222,000 for Boris Johnson’s Partygate legal fees

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit