Isla Fisher contacted top divorce lawyer two years ago before Sacha Baron Cohen split 'as she knew marriage was over'

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Isla Fisher is said to have made contact with a fearsome celebrity divorce lawyer two years ago, ahead of her breakup with Sacha Baron Cohen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress, 48, set up meetings with Fiona Shackleton's office in early summer 2022, despite only separating with Borat star Baron Cohen, 52, last year.

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, announced they had split on Friday, after having quietly separated last year after over a decade of marriage.

Friends of the couple have said that allegations made by actress Rebel Wilson that Baron Cohen was very difficult to work with were the reason behind them making their split public.

A source said Fisher was "starting to get embarrassed" as she had her "own career and reputation" to protect.

Baron Cohen and Fisher announced their split in a joint statement. Picture: Social media

And reports have emerged that Fisher contacted a top British divorce lawyer nearly two years ago - well before the split with Baron Cohen took place.

A source told the Sun: "Isla has known for some time the marriage was over, and after some difficult conversations with Sacha, made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer. This was back in early summer, 2022.

"Fiona Shackleton was recommended by mutual contacts, and Isla was put in touch with an associate at the office.

"It was also suggested she seek out a lawyer in the US, where the couple have a home. Fiona is an incredible lawyer, and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability."

It comes after it emerged that Wilson's claim that Baron Cohen was an "a******" was a factor in making the divorce public.

A source told the paper: “Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world.

“She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about.

“Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book

“So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision.

“Sacha, on the other hand did not want that. He has been making as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in the action comedy Grimsby. Picture: Alamy

Announcing their break-up, the couple said in a joint statement: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Wilson had previously said she was facing legal action after sharing a difficult work experience she had with a former co-star in one of her chapters.

She alleged that Ali G and Borat actor Baron Cohen was the person she had been referencing.

The pair appeared together in the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

Wilson said on Instagram: "I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Baron Cohen and Fisher's relationship has lasted more than 20 years.

They met at a party in 2001, and got engaged in 2004, before getting married in 2010.

They had their first child together in 2007, a second in 2010 and their third in 2015. They lived together in Sydney, in Fisher's home country of Australia.