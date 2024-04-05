Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split after 14 years of marriage

By Kit Heren

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have split up after 14 years of marriage.

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, have three children together - but broke up quietly last year.

They said in a joint statement: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Their relationship has lasted more than 20 years.

Baron Cohen and Fisher met at a party in 2001, and got engaged in 2004, before getting married in 2010.

They had their first child together in 2007, a second in 2010 and their third in 2015. They lived together in Sydney, in Fisher's home country of Australia.

The news comes after Baron Cohen was criticised by Rebel Wilson as an "a*****" in her explosive memoir.

The Pitch Perfect actress claimed Sacha Baron Cohen had made threats over her book, Rebel Rising.

She said she was facing legal action after sharing a difficult work experience she had with a former co-star in one of her chapters.

She later alleged that Ali G and Borat actor Baron Cohen was the person she had been referencing.

The pair appeared together in the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

Wilson said on Instagram on Sunday: "I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."