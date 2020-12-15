Islington Council backs down on closing schools before Christmas

Schools in Islington will remain open. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Islington Council has become the latest London authority to back down on closing schools before Christmas.

On Monday, Islington Council had advised schools to move to online learning from the end of Tuesday because of a rise in coronavirus cases across the capital.

But council leader Richard Watts reversed the advice on Tuesday evening, following a similar move by Greenwich Council which said it had "no choice" but to ask schools to remain open following threats of legal action from the Government.

Islington Council has suggested schools arrange an inset day on Thursday if possible with Friday already scheduled to be an inset day.

In a statement, Islington Council leader Richard Watts said: "“After discussion today with the Department for Education, we have now advised our schools to open as usual to pupils on Wednesday (Dec 16), and advised our schools that they are able to arrange an INSET day on Thursday. Friday was to be an INSET day already.

“We issued this advice to schools because the situation in Islington is so serious. As Islington and London continue to face surging rates of coronavirus it’s absolutely vital we all work together and do everything we can to keep our families and loved ones safe.

"The more people mix, the more the virus will spread, and the serious illness and death we will all see in our community. I urge residents to do whatever you can to stay safe at this dangerous time.”

