'Dozens killed' as Israel hits ambulances in Gaza, and claims Hamas was hiding terrorists inside

3 November 2023, 20:28

People gather around an ambulance damaged in an Israeli strike
People gather around an ambulance damaged in an Israeli strike. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Israel hit a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, which it claimed were transporting Hamas fighters, amid reports dozens of people were killed in the strikes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hamas-controlled Palestinian health ministry said that the ambulances were taking injured people to the Rafah crossing with Egypt in southern Gaza.

The IDF said that "a number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed" in the strike, which took place near a hospital in northern Gaza.

Israel has invaded the territory in a bid to wipe out Hamas and take back its hostages, after a deadly attack by the group on October 7 that killed 1,400 people.

The IDF has warned civilians to make their way to the south of the territory to avoid the worst of the conflict.

People gather around an ambulance damaged in an Israeli strike
People gather around an ambulance damaged in an Israeli strike. Picture: Getty

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it received a request from Gaza's health ministry to accompany the convoy.

Sources told Sky New that around 50 people had been killed in the attack, although this has not been confirmed independently.

The Israeli army said: "An IDF aircraft struck an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone.

"A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike.

"We intend to release additional information.

"More detailed information was shared with intelligence agencies who we work with.

"We have information which demonstrates that Hamas' method of operation is to transfer terror operatives and weapons in ambulances.

Ambulances at an earlier date
Ambulances at an earlier date. Picture: Getty

"We emphasize that this area is a battle zone.

"Civilians in the area are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southwards for their own safety."

The Hamas-led health ministry said: "We had notified the Red Cross, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the entire world through communication channels and the media of the movement of ambulances carrying the injured transferred to Egypt, but the occupation committed its crime in all brazenness."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli air strike

Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid into Gaza Strip

Eric Trump

Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for key financial documents

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah not to test Israel

'Don't test us, you will pay dearly': Netanyahu's warning to Hezbollah after leader says war is on 'more than one front'

The Palestine protest in King's Cross

Two arrested after Palestine supporters stage 'sit-in' protest at King's Cross station in London

Grace Fisher

Second man arrested as police hunt for teenage girl Grace Fisher, who vanished three weeks ago

Italy Floods

Storm Ciaran brings record rainfall to Italy as European death toll rises to 14

A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex after two children were struck by a vehicle during the school run

Boy dies and another child taken to hospital after car ploughs into Essex schoolchildren, as 'drink driver' arrested

Asteroid Flyby

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft discovers tiny moon around asteroid during close flyby

Two women have been charged under the Terrorism Act after images of paragliders were displayed at a pro-Palestine march in central London.

Two women charged under Terrorism Act after attending Palestine protest with paraglider signs as police hunt two more

Center Parcs Woburn Forest

Horror as teenage boy dies after falling off skateboard at Center Parcs

Ground operations are taking place inside the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire as Blinken urges more civilian protection

Eric Trump in court

Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for financial statement accuracy

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole 'priceless' artefacts from a military museum.

‘Audacious’ gang of thieves who cut out holes in museum floorboard to steal ‘priceless’ artefacts hunted by police

Bob Stewart

Tory MP Bob Stewart guilty of racial abuse after telling activist to 'go back to Bahrain'

Two more stores are set to open before Christmas.

The exact dates and locations Wilko will be opening its first three concept stores

Holding a pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day would be "provocative and disrespectful", the Prime Minister has said.

Cenotaph at risk: Rishi Sunak warns pro-Palestine protests on Armistice Day would be 'provocative and disrespectful'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Morocco Excavation

Archaeologists unearth ‘ruins of port city’ at Moroccan Unesco site at Chellah

Judge refuses to delay the trial of Just Stop Oil protesters after one of them said she was flying to India

Judge refuses Just Stop Oil protester's plea to postpone trial because she was planning to fly to India
Fans have praised this new change.

Ay Caramba! The Simpsons retires one of its longest running gags because 'times have changed'
Hassan Nasrallah greets supporters via video link

Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as war with Hamas rages on

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos moving from Seattle to Miami

A wildfire in Spain

Winds from Storm Ciaran whip up wildfire in Spain as 850 people are evacuated

A self-employed gardener has been banned for five years from dressing in an all-black gimp suit in public at night and "crawling, wriggling or writhing on the ground".

'Somerset Gimp' banned from wearing black fetish suit and 'writhing on the ground' for five years
Zara Aleena's aunt has said to 'remember Zara's legacy' after her killer's minimum sentence was reduced today.

‘Let’s remember Zara and not him’, family of Zara Aleena tells LBC, as killer’s minimum term sentence reduced
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah makes first speech on Israel-Gaza war

Hezbollah leader says Israel-Hamas "battle" has "extended to more than one front" sparking fears of a wider war
The hippos had been deemed an invasive species.

Pablo Escobar's feral 'cocaine hippos' face cull in Colombia after being deemed 'invasive' and 'ecological time bombs'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit