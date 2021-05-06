'Real hope': Israel data suggests two Pfizer vaccine doses give 95% protection

6 May 2021, 08:22 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 08:34

Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign
Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine can provide more than 95% protection against infection, severe illness and death, new data from Israel has shown.

A single dose of the jab provides 58% protection against infection, 76% against being admitted to hospital and 77% against death, the research published in The Lancet suggests.

The data will be of interest to the UK, which focused on granting first shots – with both the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs – to the most vulnerable before following up several weeks later.

The data, a national-level evaluation of how well vaccines are working, is thought to be the first of its kind – and the study's lead author said it shows vaccines offer "real hope".

Israel leads the way with vaccinations with 56% of the population having been given two doses of the Pfizer jab.

Read more: At least 44 killed and many more injured at stampede at religious festival in Israel

By April 2, 72% of people over 16 years, and 90% of those over 65 years, had both.

New cases of coronavirus infection have dropped hugely since the vaccine drive commenced there despite the lockdown being lifted.

They fell from a peak of more than 10,000 a day in January to just a few hundred in March, when restrictions were eased.

The economy is nearly full reopen, sporting events have spectators and concerts are under way with audiences.

However, the researchers warned there is still uncertainty about how long immunity lasts, and variants which could evade their protection continue to cause worry.

Read more: Summer holidays: Where will Brits be able to travel abroad this year?

Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis, of the Israeli ministry of health, who lead the study, said: "As the country with the highest proportion of its population vaccinated against Covid-19, Israel provides a unique real-world opportunity to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine and to observe wider effects of the vaccination programme on public health.

"Until this point, no country in the world had described the national public health impact of a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

"These insights are hugely important because, while there are still some considerable challenges to overcome, they offer real hope that Covid-19 vaccination will eventually enable us to control the pandemic."

Latest News

See more Latest News

(File photo) Britain has sent two Royal Navy patrol vessels to Jersey amid the dispute with France

Royal Navy ships patrol Jersey as French fishing boats descend in Brexit dispute
The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother

Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London
Vaccines

EU ready to discuss US proposal to share Covid vaccine patents
Joshua Wong

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong handed longer jail term for Tiananmen vigil
Koreas Propaganda Leaflets

South Korea raids activist’s office over leaflets targeted at North
More than a fifth (21%) of people aged 16 and over in Britain experienced some form of depression between January 27 and March 7, according to the ONS

Depression in adults has more than doubled since before the start of Covid pandemic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London