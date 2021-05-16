Israel does not target children or civilians, senior Netanyahu advisor tells LBC

16 May 2021, 12:28

By Joe Cook

A senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended the country’s bombing of targets in Gaza, telling LBC they “do not target civilians” and “definitely do not target children”.

Speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday, Mark Regev said the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza is due to Hamas using “civilians as human shields”.

“Hamas shoots its rockets at Israel out of mosques, out of schools, out of playgrounds, out of built up areas, precisely to make it more difficult for us to try and target them and prevent them from shooting their rockets. So this is a deliberate Hamas strategy,” he told Tom.

Read more: At least 73 Palestinian casualties after series of Israeli air strikes

Read more: Israeli air strike destroys Gaza tower block HQ of international media outlets

While Israel “in some cases” gives a warning to civilians, Mr Regev explained, in others “if we see a target of opportunity, a major Hamas leader who is there and we can take them out, we will do so without a warning.”

But the senior Israeli advisor, and former ambassador to the UK, stressed: “We do not target civilians, we definitely do not target children.”

"We make a clear distinction at all levels of the Israeli government and in the tactics of our military.... between the terrorist machine itself - Hamas, Islamic Jihad and their operatives, their infrastructure - and between the civilian population of Gaza, who in many ways like us are the victims of this terrible, terrible terrorist regime."

Hamas and other militant groups have fired some 2,900 rockets into Israel since Monday, when tensions over a holy site in Jerusalem and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from a nearby neighbourhood boiled over.

Eight Israelis have been killed, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier.

Read more: '100,000' protesters march through London in Free Palestine demonstration

Israeli Iron Dome missiles intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.
Israeli Iron Dome missiles intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Picture: PA

However, amidst a civilian death toll of over 174 Palestinians, including 47 children and 29 women, Mr Regev’s comments have been dismissed as "absurd" by a former Palestinian envoy to the UK.

Manuel Hassassian, who was Envoy of the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom from 2005 to 2018, told Tom Swarbrick: “Regev makes me really laugh for the simple fact that more than almost 145 civilians have been killed in cold blood.”

“Half of them are women and children and he is saying they are distinguishing between what he is calling Hamas terrorists and that of civilians.”

“That is absurd, what is happening in Gaza is mass murder... Israel is using all kinds of brute, naked aggression against innocent civilians under the pretext that they are hunting down Hamas militants and what-have-you.”

“This is a total farce, they are trying now to spread the rumour that they are defending themselves."

Palestinians rescue a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday.
Palestinians rescue a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP

The latest round of fighting is the worst since the 2014 Gaza war and shows little sign of calming despite diplomatic efforts.

On Sunday morning, rescuers in Gaza raced to pull survivors and bodies out of the rubble after Israeli air strikes killed at least 23 and injured 50, in the deadliest single attack since the fighting began.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Caroline Crouch was killed after a group of men broke into her and her husband's home

Police investigating murder of British mother in Greece arrest man on Bulgarian border
Sharks

Sharks use Earth’s magnetic field as GPS, say scientists

Bombed buildings

Islamic nations open emergency summit on Gaza conflict

Collapsed buildings

Israeli air strikes kill 33, toppling buildings in Gaza City

Rangers fans gathered in the thousands at Ibrox

Three police officers injured after Rangers fans gathered in Glasgow
China Space Mars Mission

China lands spacecraft on Mars for the first time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK must force Israel to stop bombing Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists

UK must force Israel to stop 'harassing' Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists
Tabloids should stop vilifying Prince Harry for mental health work, caller insists

Tabloids should stop vilifying Prince Harry for mental health work, caller insists
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 16/05 | Watch in Full

David Lammy: Tories 'seeking to suppress the vote' with ID proposals

David Lammy: Tories 'seeking to suppress the vote' with ID proposals
Maajid Nawaz empassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

Maajid Nawaz's impassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions
Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London