'I spit on you, God damn you': Horrifying Hamas text threats sent from phone belonging to Shani Louk's missing partner

Shani and Orion were at the Nova music festival when Hamas attacked. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Hamas terrorists have sent a horrific rant from the phone belonging to Shani Louk's boyfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 22-year-old tattoo artist was feared dead after she was taken by gunmen in their attack on a music festival on Saturday.

Her mother still believes she is alive while her boyfriend Orion Hernandez Radoux, 30, is feared to have been captured.

As their families wait in fear for updates about their conditions - with Hamas threatening to execute hostages during Israel's retaliation - texts have been sent from his phone in Arabic saying "I spit on you" and "God damn you".

Read more: Missing tattoo artist paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

They vow to make the Holy Land "free of Zionists" in messages seen by The Sun.

Orion, who travelled to the Negev desert from Mexico, was seen pictured in Shani's Instagram in July where she called him "my love".

Shani was initially feared dead. Picture: Instagram

Shani was one of the first verified victims of Hamas's rampage, and it was initially feared she had been killed during the Nova festival massacre when footage emerged of her in the back of a truck.

At least 260 people were killed in the assault, with young people partying in the morning as the attack began.

However, her mother Ricarda said she had been told she is alive but in a critical condition after suffering a head injury.

Read more: Bring them home: Six-month-old baby Ariel among missing Brits in Israel after Hamas massacre

She told Bild: "We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition."

She has pleaded with the German government to intervene, saying: "You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!

"We shouldn't argue about questions of jurisdiction now!"

Shani and Orion are missing after Hamas's attack. Picture: Instagram

If the two are being held, they would constitute part of the possibly dozens of hostages taken by Hamas, who vowed to execute captives in response to Israel's retaliation.

There are believed to be 17 Brits missing, and today it emerged among them is a six-month-old baby called Ariel.

Their families have pleaded for their safe release if they are being held.

Israel looks poised to launch a ground invasion of the Gaza strip, having pummelled the dense urban area with air strikes as Hamas continues its rocket attacks.

The British government has chartered flights for its citizens who are trying to flee the violence.