Missing tattoo artist paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

10 October 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 17:47

Missing tattoo artist Shani Louk was paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims
Missing tattoo artist Shani Louk was paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims. Picture: LBC / Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

A German tattoo artist, who was believed to have been murdered after being paraded on a truck by Hamas gunmen following the Nova festival massacre, is alive, her mother has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shani Louk, 22, appeared lifeless as she was paraded through the streets by Hamas following the massacre on Saturday.

However, her mother has now received word that her daughter is in alive but in a 'critical condition' in a Gaza hospital.

Hamas gunmen launched the attack on the Israeli peace festival on Saturday, as Israeli authorities confirmed that at least 260 bodies were found at the festival site.

Shani's mother Ricarda Louk is said to have received word from Palestine of her daughter's condition, telling German outlet Bild: "We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition.

She added: "Every minute is critical."

Shani Louk, 22, appeared lifeless as she was paraded through the streets by Hamas following the massacre on Saturday.
Shani Louk, 22, appeared lifeless as she was paraded through the streets by Hamas following the massacre on Saturday. Picture: LBC / Instagram

"You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!" she said, directing her words at German officials.

"We shouldn’t argue about questions of jurisdiction now!"

Shani, a German national who grew up in Israel, was pictured with revellers at the Nova festival where Hamas undertook the massacre.

Her mother had previously spoken out after a video of Shani "unconscious in a car" was shared online.

Holding up a picture of her daughter, Ricarda made a social media appeal, explaining her daughter had been "kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas".

It comes as the latest figures show 1,008 Israelis have now been killed by Hamas since Saturday.

Read More: Hamas 'murdered 40 babies and children' during massacre in Kfar Aza, Israel claims

Read More: 1,500 bodies of Hamas gunmen found as Israel says border is secured - with 'up to 150' hostages still in Gaza

It follows the news that a British woman saved their lives of four injured revellers after ramming her car through a roadblock as Hamas gunmen opened fire.

Noa Beer, 29, who was raised in the UK but moved to Tel Aviv, and four others narrowly escaped the massacre at the Supernova Festival in south Israel after being surrounded by Hamas gunmen who were "firing like crazy straight at me."

She had three injured strangers and a DJ with her when she rammed her car through a road block while a gunman just a few feet away opened fire at her, barely missing the car window.

The young woman drove away and "didn’t look back" and did not stop until reaching a hospital nearly 40 minutes away.

Ms. Beer says there are "no words to describe the horrors witnessed" that day.

She added: "Hundreds of people are being held by Hamas, hundreds killed and hundreds more missing.

"We all came to celebrate our freedom and love and were left there bleeding and in pain, there are no words to describe the horrors witnessed by us, children of love and trance."

Israeli authorities have confirmed that at least 260 bodies were found at the festival site.

Hamas gunmen surrounding the Supernova festival near Kibbutz Re’im in the western Negev desert opened fire at dawn on Saturday.

Noa Beer
Noa Beer. Picture: social media

Tel Aviv-based Noa, raised in Hampstead, North London, ran to her Jeep with Hungarian DJ Wegha, who she had booked.

While escaping the car park they were confronted by eight terrorists spraying fleeing crowds with bullets.

Noa, whose family live in Manchester, said: "At first, when I saw the rockets flying above our heads I thought 'what a shame'.

"But when I was faced with a terrorist with a rifle 20 meters away from me and being surrounded by six more, I understood that shame wasn’t the right word, maybe terror, or maybe just misbelief that something like this could ever happen in my country.

"Five minutes later we were around 5 cars on the road, I was in the third car and most of the people had stopped on the way to get into shelter, I was trying to get back home as fast as I could.

"The next few minutes are hard to explain, the two cars before me suddenly hit the brakes and went straight into each other and there was a motorbike on the side of the road with a man laying next to it, I thought they had hit the bike and stopped.

"I was opening my door to help the wounded when I saw the first terrorist, he was 20 meters in front of me, firing like crazy straight at me, looking into my eyes. I yelled at the DJ to get out of the car and take cover, I thought there were soldiers firing back at him but to my horror it was more terrorists, they were all around us, nowhere to go.

"The people who were still alive from the other cars were crawling towards us, injured and scared, we were 5 people hiding between the cars.

"It was a split second decision, I yelled out “everyone get in the CAR!” and sat in the driver seat, it took too long to release the parking mode of the car and injured people were getting in the back seats, I was so scared, there was a terrorist straight ahead, shooting like crazy with murder in his eyes.

"I don’t know how my body managed to make the decision to try and drive out of there but that decision saved my own and another four peoples lives.

"I drove backwards and turned when I saw I could, and there were more terrorists waiting, cars colliding as the drivers were shot in front of our eyes, people trying to run and being shot dead on the spot.

"It was about 10 seconds that I saw more death than ever in my life. I saw him, looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him."

Describing the moment she laid eyes on her would-be killer, she said: "I saw him looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him. Not looking back, I stepped on the gas and drove. He shot at us, he was maybe 2 meters away and barely missed the window."

She added: "I honestly did not think I was going to make it. I was a combat soldier in the Army and it was pure instinct that got us out."
Two of her friends were killed and at least four others were missing last night. They were feared dead or abducted.

Described the moment of seeing the terrorist, saying: 'I saw him looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him'
Described the moment of seeing the terrorist, saying: 'I saw him looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him'. Picture: social media
A Hamas gunman hit her car as she drove away
A Hamas gunman hit her car as she drove away. Picture: social media

Read More: How the Hamas attack at the Supernova festival in Israel unfolded

Among her friends is Noa Argamani, 25, who was videoed yelling: “Don’t kill me! No, no, no,”as she was snatched and taken to Gaza on the back of a motorbike.

Ms Beer added: "People came to rave and enjoy themselves, they weren't with weapons, they had no way to defend themselves and they just came into the party and shot everyone.

"I have so many friends whose parents have no idea where they are, so many people who have lost their lives.

"The world needs to know that these are people of love and peace and happiness who just came to party and were murdered with no way to defend themselves.

"I'm the lucky one."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Angela Rayner said she thought she was going to 'do a full John Prescott' after the protester accosted Sir Keir

Angela Rayner says she 'nearly did a full John Prescott' on protester who poured glitter on Keir Starmer

UN Russia Ukraine

Russia loses bid to regain seat on UN’s top human rights body

A four-year-old girl is among the 830 to have been killed in Gaza

'They tried to escape death only to find it': Four-year-old girl killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing in response to Hamas attack
Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with former finance chief giving evidence

Twitter X Israel Hamas

Musk’s X promises ‘highest level’ response on posts about Israel-Hamas war

Holly Willoughby

Read it in full: Holly Willoughby's statement as presenter quits This Morning after 14 years

Ashkelon has come under bombardment

Hamas fires rockets on Israel city of Ashkelon after warning residents to leave

Holly Willoughby

'I have to make this decision for me and my family': Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Israel Palestinians

Death toll from Hamas attack on Israel ‘rises to more than 1,000’

Myanmar Ethnic Rebels

Myanmar military accused of bombing displacement camp

A Jewish restaurant in Golders Green was vandalised and Palestinians celebrated on the streets of London

Kosher restaurant in Golders Green was burgled, with incident not linked to anti-semitism, owners say

A protester occupied the university main building entrance.

Just Stop Oil strikes at Exeter University as activist arrested after climbing building doorway in three-hour paint protest
Starmer promised to reform the police

Keir Starmer says Labour would 'take back our streets' as he promises 'decade of national renewal' if elected

Romania Ukraine Zelenskyy

Zelensky says partnership with Romania key to ‘stability for Europe and beyond’

Humza Yousaf's parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla are trapped in Gaza.

'The house was shaking, the children were screaming' - Humza Yousaf tells of his family's terror in Gaza

Rebecca Loos says David Beckham should 'man up' for hurting his wife, source claims

Rebecca Loos believes David Beckham should 'man up and apologise for hurting his wife'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods as people scramble for safety

Migrants will soon be moved back onto the Bibby Stockholm.

Migrants to be moved back onto Bibby Stockholm after Home Office paid £300,000 a week for empty barge
Russia US Journalist

Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal in Russia and will stay in jail

Hamas 'murdered 40 babies and children' during massacre in Kfar Aza, Israel claims

Hamas 'murdered 40 babies and children' during massacre in Kfar Aza, Israel claims

The protester was led out of the conference hall by police after he threw glitter on Sir Keir

Screaming protester glitter-bombs Keir Starmer after storming stage during Labour leader's conference speech
Protesters outside Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, south Wales

Home Office scraps plans to house migrants at Stradey Park Hotel after community fury

Met Police officer Rachel Bright accused of sexually assaulting woman by putting her hand up her skirt during night out

Female Met Police officer 'sexually assaulted woman by putting hand up her skirt' after drinking Prosecco on a night out
The Supernova festival site

Chilling photos show aftermath of Supernova music festival in Israel in aftermath of Hamas attack that killed 260
The cyclists stopped to take photos on a busy railway line

Shocking CCTV footage shows moment two people stop to pose for selfie on railway line

Fears of bedbugs are growing in London

Fears of London bedbug infestation with commuters vowing 'never to sit on Tube', as Sadiq Khan says 'concern is real'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit