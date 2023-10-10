Hamas 'murdered 40 babies and children' during massacre in Kfar Aza, Israel claims

Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza site of 'a massacre' as civilians and children believed to be among casualties. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

Kibbutz Kfar Aza is the site of a 'massacre' according to Israeli Defence Forces amid new claims Hamas 'murdered 40 babies' as part of Saturday's assault.

Local security are said to have fought Hamas gunmen for 17 hours before backup arrived, with members of the organisation crossing the border from the Gaza Strip.

It comes as the latest figures show 1,008 Israelis have now been killed by Hamas since Saturday.

Soldiers at the scene say they do not yet know how many civilians died in the kibbutz, however, IDS have said that families, including 40 babies and young children, are among the dead.

A kibbutz is a type of settlement unique to Israel, a community which is traditionally based around agriculture.

It comes as the Israeli military announced it had found the bodies of 1,500 Hamas gunmen in Israel and around the Gaza Strip, three days after gunmen crossed the boarder, launching a series of attacks on the country.

Local security are said to have fought Hamas gunmen in the area as they crossed the border from the Gaza Strip for around 17 hours before army backup arrived. Picture: Getty

Soldiers could be seen sweeping booby-traps and hidden explosives on Tuesday, going from house to house in a bid to secure the area.

Kfar Aza is thought to be one of the hardest hit areas following Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israeli Defence Forces took members of the foreign press through the area, which is believed to be one of the epicentres of the attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.

Arms and ammunition - including grenades, have since been discovered behind children's' playgrounds in the area according to Sky News.

It comes as the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, asserted the group will not negotiate with Israel about the hostages until fighting ceases.

“We have informed all parties that contacted us regarding the enemy’s prisoners held by the resistance that this file will not be opened before the end of the battle,” he said.

Adding: “And it will only be at a price that the resistance will accept.”

It comes as the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday that least 830 Palestinians have since been killed, and 4,250 wounded, by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Soldiers could be seen recovering bodies in the area, with the dead - including Israeli residents and Hamas militants, lying in the streets of the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

"You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them.

"It's not a war, it's not a battle field. It's a massacre, it's a terror activity," said Israeli Major General Itai Veruv to members of the press.

"It is something that I never saw in my life. It's something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places. It's not something that happens in new history."

'Up to 150' hostages are still being held in Gaza after being kidnapped from Israel. The hostages include families and children.

It comes amid reports from the BBC of explosions in Ashkelon, a city in the north of Israel.

It follows an earlier warning by Hamas which urged residents to leave by 17:00 local time (15:00 BST) after a message threatening to attack the city was sent on a Telegram channel.

The Kfar Aza kibbutz is located just across the border from Palestine - a type of settlement unique to Israel which is traditionally based around agriculture. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The charred remains of burned out houses are visible everywhere, with torched cars and furniture littering the streets.

Only now are soldiers able to access all dwellings due to ongoing fighting and regularly assembled booby-traps.

It comes as Reuters reported that one soldier shouted: "Tell the world what you saw here".

Three days on from start of the attacks, the Israeli death toll is thought to have surpassed 900 deaths.

It comes as Israel's opposition leader, Yair Lapid, said that Saturday was the bloodiest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.