British woman saved four from Hamas gunfire by 'ramming her car through roadblock' in escape from Supernova massacre

10 October 2023, 12:14

Noa Beer managed to get four people to safety by driving through a roadblock as Hamas gunmen fired ah her
Noa Beer managed to get four people to safety by driving through a roadblock as Hamas gunmen fired ah her. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A heroic British woman saved their lives of four injured revellers after ramming her car through a roadblock as Hamas gunmen opened fire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noa Beer, 29, who was raised in the UK but moved to Tel Aviv, and four others narrowly escaped the massacre at the Supernova Festival in south Israel after being surrounded by Hamas gunmen who were "firing like crazy straight at me."

She had three injured strangers and a DJ with her when she rammed her car through a road block while a gunman just a few feet away opened fire at her, barely missing the car window.

The young woman drove away and "didn’t look back" and did not stop until reaching a hospital nearly 40 minutes away.

Ms. Beer says there are "no words to describe the horrors witnessed" that day.

She added: "Hundreds of people are being held by Hamas, hundreds killed and hundreds more missing.

"We all came to celebrate our freedom and love and were left there bleeding and in pain, there are no words to describe the horrors witnessed by us, children of love and trance."

Israeli authorities have confirmed that at least 260 bodies were found at the festival site.

Hamas gunmen surrounding the Supernova festival near Kibbutz Re’im in the western Negev desert opened fire at dawn on Saturday.

Noa Beer
Noa Beer. Picture: social media

Read More: 'My heart is broken, my baby brother is gone': Sister's tribute after British photographer killed in Israel by Hamas

Read More: 1,500 bodies of Hamas gunmen found as Israel says border is secured - with 'up to 150' hostages still in Gaza

Tel Aviv-based Noa, raised in Hampstead, North London, ran to her Jeep with Hungarian DJ Wegha, who she had booked.

While escaping the car park they were confronted by eight terrorists spraying fleeing crowds with bullets.

Noa, whose family live in Manchester, said: "At first, when I saw the rockets flying above our heads I thought 'what a shame'.

"But when I was faced with a terrorist with a rifle 20 meters away from me and being surrounded by six more, I understood that shame wasn’t the right word, maybe terror, or maybe just misbelief that something like this could ever happen in my country.

"Five minutes later we were around 5 cars on the road, I was in the third car and most of the people had stopped on the way to get into shelter, I was trying to get back home as fast as I could.

"The next few minutes are hard to explain, the two cars before me suddenly hit the brakes and went straight into each other and there was a motorbike on the side of the road with a man laying next to it, I thought they had hit the bike and stopped.

"I was opening my door to help the wounded when I saw the first terrorist, he was 20 meters in front of me, firing like crazy straight at me, looking into my eyes. I yelled at the DJ to get out of the car and take cover, I thought there were soldiers firing back at him but to my horror it was more terrorists, they were all around us, nowhere to go.

"The people who were still alive from the other cars were crawling towards us, injured and scared, we were 5 people hiding between the cars.

"It was a split second decision, I yelled out “everyone get in the CAR!” and sat in the driver seat, it took too long to release the parking mode of the car and injured people were getting in the back seats, I was so scared, there was a terrorist straight ahead, shooting like crazy with murder in his eyes.

"I don’t know how my body managed to make the decision to try and drive out of there but that decision saved my own and another four peoples lives.

"I drove backwards and turned when I saw I could, and there were more terrorists waiting, cars colliding as the drivers were shot in front of our eyes, people trying to run and being shot dead on the spot.

"It was about 10 seconds that I saw more death than ever in my life. I saw him, looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him."

Describing the moment she laid eyes on her would-be killer, she said: "I saw him looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him. Not looking back, I stepped on the gas and drove. He shot at us, he was maybe 2 meters away and barely missed the window."

She added: "I honestly did not think I was going to make it. I was a combat soldier in the Army and it was pure instinct that got us out."
Two of her friends were killed and at least four others were missing last night. They were feared dead or abducted.

Described the moment of seeing the terrorist, saying: 'I saw him looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him'
Described the moment of seeing the terrorist, saying: 'I saw him looking me dead in the eyes and lifting the gun to shoot us the moment I started driving towards him'. Picture: social media
A Hamas gunman hit her car as she drove away
A Hamas gunman hit her car as she drove away. Picture: social media

Read More: How the Hamas attack at the Supernova festival in Israel unfolded

Among her friends is Noa Argamani, 25, who was videoed yelling: “Don’t kill me! No, no, no,”as she was snatched and taken to Gaza on the back of a motorbike.

Ms Beer added: "People came to rave and enjoy themselves, they weren't with weapons, they had no way to defend themselves and they just came into the party and shot everyone.

"I have so many friends whose parents have no idea where they are, so many people who have lost their lives.

"The world needs to know that these are people of love and peace and happiness who just came to party and were murdered with no way to defend themselves.

"I'm the lucky one."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protesters outside Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, south Wales

Home Office scraps plans to house migrants at Stradey Park Hotel after community fury

Met Police officer Rachel Bright accused of sexually assaulting woman by putting her hand up her skirt during night out

Female Met Police officer 'sexually assaulted woman by putting hand up her skirt' after drinking Prosecco on a night out

The Supernova festival site

Chilling photos show aftermath of Supernova music festival in Israel in aftermath of Hamas attack that killed 260

The cyclists stopped to take photos on a busy railway line

Shocking CCTV footage shows moment two people stop to pose for selfie on railway line

Fears of bedbugs are growing in London

Fears of London bedbug infestation with commuters vowing 'never to sit on Tube', as Sadiq Khan says 'concern is real'

Romania Ukraine Zelenskyy

Zelensky visits neighbouring Romania to discuss security and boost ties

Russia US Journalist

Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal in Russia and will stay in jail

Hundreds were killed during the attack

How the Hamas attack at the Supernova festival in Israel unfolded

China Property Country Garden

Chinese developer Country Garden says it cannot meet debt payment deadline

Israel Palestinians

Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

The UK and Ireland will host Euro 2028, it has been announced.

UEFA confirms UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 - with three million tickets expected to be up for grabs

Israel Palestinians

Israel vows retaliation against Hamas will ‘reverberate for generations’

Exclusive
Yvette Cooper says she doesn't always feel safe walking alone at night

Yvette Cooper reveals she doesn't always feel safe walking home at night

New footage was released as part of the trial.

Moment police arrest Ashley Dale murder accused on way to Glastonbury and find knife after 'feud with her boyfriend’

The gates of the Jewish Free School (L) and the vandalised kosher restaurant in Golders Green

Pupils at London Jewish school told they don't need to wear logo and detentions cancelled amid hate crime fears

Israeli soldiers take position near the Israeli Gaza border

1,500 bodies of Hamas militants recovered from Israeli territory, officials say

Latest News

See more Latest News

Surge in people attending A&E for ailments such as coughs and hiccups

Soaring number of people attending A&E with colds, coughs and hiccups amid struggle to get GP appointments
Palestinians walk through rubble in Gaza City. Right, Israeli forces patrol areas along the Israeli-Gaza border

1,500 bodies of Hamas gunmen found as Israel says border is secured - with 'up to 150' hostages still in Gaza
World Court Syria Torture

Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court

Family have said the British photographer and his friend were killed in Israel

'My heart is broken, my baby brother is gone': Sister's tribute after British photographer killed in Israel by Hamas
James Cleverly said: "We stand with you, we will protect you."

We will protect you: Foreign Secretary’s message to Britain’s Jewish people as protests erupt over Israel-Hamas conflict
The Mayor of London has addressed concerns over the Parisian bedbug invasion.

Parisian bedbug infestation ‘real concern’ for London Sadiq Khan says, after ‘first critter spotted on tube’
Holly Willoughby has been given indefinite leave from This Morning

Holly Willoughby won't be rushed back onto This Morning after 'kidnap and murder plot'

Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites

Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites
The parents were able to save their twins.

Heroic Israeli couple saved their 10-month-old twins by hiding them as they died fighting off Hamas gunmen
The moment of the family's capture was posted online

'I just hope that they're alive': Family distraught after harrowing footage emerges of mother and her babies abducted

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit